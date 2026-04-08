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Indivisible. The Israeli Academy after October 7th
These are introductory remarks I gave at The Buckley Institute in New Haven on March 26, 2026 prior to screening the short documentary: “Indivisible.
Apr 8
•
Evan D. Morris
10
2
1
AI-proofing your teaching
I’ve been thinking about AI-proofing my teaching, and come up with a list of ideas.
Apr 5
•
Dorian Abbot
17
12
2
Five Rules for Conservative Faculty in a Liberal Academy
The day after Donald Trump’s surprising 2016 victory, I sat in a committee meeting.
Apr 1
•
James Shuls
54
18
10
March 2026
Trustee Reform – Remarks at FAU Conference
Note: Ilya is the director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute, senior counsel at Burke Law PLLC, and author of, most recently…
Mar 29
•
Ilya Shapiro
21
5
2
The case against reparations for slavery and colonialism
In 2024 the California Reparations Task Force recommended that each black descendant of slaves living in California receive $1 million as “reparations…
Mar 25
•
Coel Hellier
46
30
9
Can Universities Be Reformed?
Given everything we now know about institutional inertia, bureaucratic constraints, faculty governance, accreditation capture, federal funding streams…
Mar 22
•
Sergiu Klainerman
73
45
22
Why we need to reform the IRB review process and how we propose to do it
I have been an NIH-funded investigator for almost 25 years.
Mar 18
•
Evan D. Morris
23
12
5
Quantifying Curriculum Degradation: Evidence from the University of Chicago
1.
Mar 15
•
Iván Marinovic
27
21
7
Science, Medicine, Values, and Politics
Abstract
Mar 11
•
Andreas Bikfalvi MD PhD
11
7
1
Rescuing Science
In 1950, the United States embarked on a radical experiment.
Mar 8
•
J Scott Turner
38
41
7
The Damage Done by Accreditors
The Restless Christmas Gift
Mar 4
•
Suzannah Alexander
71
12
18
Why do people still not know about genes?
Even right-wing commentators seem oblivious to the role of genetics in human behaviour
Mar 1
•
Coel Hellier
39
41
9
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