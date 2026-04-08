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March 2026

Trustee Reform – Remarks at FAU Conference
Note: Ilya is the director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute, senior counsel at Burke Law PLLC, and author of, most recently…
  Ilya Shapiro
The case against reparations for slavery and colonialism
In 2024 the California Reparations Task Force recommended that each black descendant of slaves living in California receive $1 million as “reparations…
  Coel Hellier
Can Universities Be Reformed?
Given everything we now know about institutional inertia, bureaucratic constraints, faculty governance, accreditation capture, federal funding streams…
  Sergiu Klainerman
Why we need to reform the IRB review process and how we propose to do it
I have been an NIH-funded investigator for almost 25 years.
  Evan D. Morris
Quantifying Curriculum Degradation: Evidence from the University of Chicago
1.
  Iván Marinovic
Science, Medicine, Values, and Politics
Abstract
  Andreas Bikfalvi MD PhD
Rescuing Science
In 1950, the United States embarked on a radical experiment.
  J Scott Turner
The Damage Done by Accreditors
The Restless Christmas Gift
  Suzannah Alexander
Why do people still not know about genes?
Even right-wing commentators seem oblivious to the role of genetics in human behaviour
  Coel Hellier
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