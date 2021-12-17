Free Speech

Heterodox STEM is a free speech zone. The views expressed in posts are their author’s and I do not censor based on content. If you disagree with anything in a post, I encourage you to submit a response to dorian.abbot@gmail.com. The point of Heterodox STEM is to encourage open, rational, evidence-based discussions and intellectual exchanges, even on difficult topics.

Comments Section

I encourage comments on all posts. However, I do not condone any defamation in comments. I cannot fully control comments – and certainly not in real time. So, please be aware that, by posting comments, you (a commenter) agree to indemnify me against any claim of defamation, or associated legal fees, based on your comment. In addition, if you feel that a comment has defamed you, please send me an email at dorian.abbot@gmail.com with details about the comment and I will consider and, if appropriate, act on your request to have a comment taken down. Please note that it is my view and understanding that the comments on Substack posts, whether written by me or a guest author, are not endorsed by Substack or me and should not be considered statements by Substack or me (or a guest author).