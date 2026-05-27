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Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
10h

Cudos to the UC STEM faculty for speaking out! We must save STEM higher education, and the first step towards it is to fix the admissions. Admissions should based on merit, that is, academic preparedness of students to take university-level courses. And standardtized tests provide crucial information about students' preparation.

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Judy Parrish's avatar
Judy Parrish
12h

Long before gay rights became a major social movement, I knew a highly accomplished scientist who was openly gay. When the push came to mix scientists' identities into public information, I asked him if identifying him as gay to others when talking about his accomplishments would matter to him. He looked at me like I'd grown horns. He put it succinctly, that his being gay had absolutely nothing to do with his science. As a woman in a male-dominated field who kept being help up (against my wishes) as some kind of exemplar for women in STEM, I could not have agreed more. I am SO glad I came up in an era when merit mattered. I've really resented the few times people have tried to insinuate that I got where I did because the path was smoothed for me for my sex. No, it wasn't. In any case, as the failure rates at the university show, having the path smoothed only gets you so far if you are not up to the task. By the time I was halfway through my career, I stopped hearing those insinuations.

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