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Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
8h

Damning. Civil right advocates, take notice!

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Judy Parrish's avatar
Judy Parrish
9h

Oh great. By saying that "whites aren't supreme", now the folks who see systemic racism around every corner are going to redefine Asians as white (they've already redefined Jews as white). They are going to hold onto the systemic racism trope as long as possible.

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