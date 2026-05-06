Both California law and a recent Supreme Court decision forbid the University of California (UC) from considering race in admissions. Nevertheless, UC purposely boosts Hispanic and Black applicants relative to Asians and Whites. If the flagship Berkeley campus selected solely based on academic merit, I estimate that about half of Californian resident admits would be Asian, versus 42% now, while White admits would rise to 30% from the current 20%.

High among California’s many blessings is an Asian population that is particularly talented in STEM. In 1994, Asians comprised 11% of California’s population but 37% of undergrads at UC, the top tier of one of the best public university systems in the world. While Asian population share has since grown to 17%, over 50% higher than in 1994, and while Asians have continued to outperform academically, their share of UC undergrads has fallen. The discrimination against Asians can reach absurd levels, as this HxSTEM article explained.

The main reason is UC efforts to bolster Hispanic and Black shares despite explicit bans on racial considerations, one by California in 1996 and another by the Supreme Court in 2024. An official UC Statement in June 2023 lamented both. It defended the use of race as “a valuable practice that has helped higher education institutions increase diversity and address historical wrongs […] that we will continue to pursue with every tool available to us”.

A key change occurred in 2020 when ACT/SAT scores were made optional and later banned from use, despite a UC study confirming their high predictive power for future academic success and lack of prejudice. Despite the UC Faculty voting 51-0 to retain standardized testing, UC’s governing Board of Regents decided 23-0 against. Admissions not only became more school-specific (the top 9% at each school are effectively guaranteed admission, despite vast differences in school quality) but also favored the easiest-grading schools (the main remaining criteria for state-wide comparison are GPA and some specific course completions).

The impact has been dramatic. Acceptance rates at UC Berkeley for students at Westview, a nearly half-Asian high school in San Diego, plunged from 44% in 2016 to 7% in 2021. For the same school, acceptance rates at UCSD plunged from 66% in 2018 to 13% in 2023. Meanwhile, acceptance rates at UCSD for students at King-Chavez, 98% Hispanic with over a 25% absentee rate, rose from 32% to 57%.

Racial Preferences Not Needed

The scheme makes it easy to dismiss criticism. Yes, Westview switched places with King-Chavez, but might that have been justified? Perhaps Westview’s Asians and Whites were overrated before and King-Chavez’s Hispanics underrated. Isn’t it racist to judge otherwise?

No, it isn’t. Comparing San Diego high schools, US News ranks King-Chavez #96 in performance. California rates 5% of its students as proficient in math and 35% as proficient in reading. Only 29% passed at least one AP exam. 30% don’t graduate. In contrast, Westview ranks #5. California rates 75% of its students as proficient in math and 35% as proficient in reading. 67% passed at least AP exam. Only 2% don’t graduate. There is also evidence on the impact of changing admission standards :

The number of first-year students at the University of California, San Diego, whose math skills fall below a middle school level has increased nearly 30-fold over the past five years, according to a new report from the university’s Senate–Administration Working Group on Admissions. In the 2025 fall cohort, one in 12 students placed into math below a middle school level, despite having a solid math GPA.

The fallback defense runs something like this: Those currently weak performers are fine students from hard-scrabble environments they didn’t deserve, fighting their own cultural baselines and others’ stereotypes. They just need tolerance of their shortcomings, a less pressured but still encouraging environment, and time to catch up. Don’t condemn UC for offering it; society bears the blame. There are no better, more socially progressive options.

However, the defense is misdirected and some of its claims are wrong. For starters, California already offers generous benefits to the disadvantaged that are financed through high marginal tax rates. A quarter of state revenue comes from Income taxes on the top 1% of earners. Their wealth rests largely on the creative application of cutting-edge STEM know-how that UC’s high quality and spirited interactions help foster. Why starve UC of the best and brightest?

While there’s a chance that sub-par entrants catch up, most often they don’t. Like in sports, achievement gaps in STEM tend to widen with more training, not narrow. Teams sort by ability level to help all players enjoy competition more and better realize their own potentials. The excessively promoted get excessively discouraged. When excess promotion is strongly linked to race, it is bound to aggravate racial tensions, grievance, and Bayesian bias (aka, inference from racial average to judgment about individuals). Downsides are compounded by UC’s selection criteria, which favor Hispanics and Blacks from the worst schools with the easiest grading irrespective of performance on standardized tests.

Most importantly, California already offers superior options, thanks to bold innovations introduced decades ago. California Community Colleges (CCC) offer open admissions for tuition that is at most $1400 per year and often gets waived. Enrollment exceeds 2 million. Successful students can apply for transfer to UC and the pipeline is big: about one-third of UC juniors and seniors enter as transfers. Among Blacks and Hispanics, graduation rates are higher for transfers than for residents entering as freshmen. California also offers an intermediate option: California State Universities (CSU) that students can enter either directly or as transfers from CCC. They enroll nearly 0.5 million, mostly upper division, with tuition of about $8000 per year and much of that covered by financial aid.

The Faces of Merit

What would merit admission for Californians look like at UC? As noted in the introduction, the combined Asian and White share of Californian resident undergrads would likely rise by over 15 percentage points. Before discussing why, let me acknowledge that many readers will consider this a moot point, on the grounds that the public is wedded to facial egalitarianism.

I am more optimistic. The latest UC legal dodges are already ensnared in internal contradictions. As for public acceptance, I think Americans generally appreciate merit once they have a chance to see it. All-white football and basketball teams were the American norms for decades. Who wants to revert to that now? Who wants to institute even modest quotas for White and Asian players? Pro basketball is so dominated by shades of Black that when a white superstar emerges it’s a media event, yet no one demands guaranteed slots for chromatic diversity.

How can we estimate what academic-merit-based admissions would look like? Our prime workhorse is the Gaussian distribution, better known as “normal”. It generally describes diverse performance well, although we can improve on it by distinguishing subgroups with very different average performance. To apply it, we look at differences in average z-scores (distances in standard deviations from the mean), which I call Margins, with adjustment for relevant subgroup differences in standard deviations.

Margins can be imputed from test averages and standard deviations or from percentages of scores that achieve a specified level of proficiency. California posts hosts of scores that can be used for this purpose. The Margins inferred from different measures broadly match, except that literacy Margins are roughly 20% narrower than Math margins. One can also infer Margins from various national tests of competence, often with breakdowns by state. The national estimates are consistent with California’s although California’s Margins are modestly higher. Higher-end comparisons use breakdowns of SAT and AP scores, although the College Board has withheld data since 2020 to discourage comparisons.

Here are the core results. Average Asian Margins over Whites are about 0.6 in math and 0.4 in literacy. Average White Margins over Hispanics are about 0.7 in math and 0.6 in literacy. Average Hispanic margins over Blacks are about 0.2 in both math and literacy. See this HxSTEM essay for more discussion. Curiously, the Margins for Blacks, Whites, and Asians are similar to the Margins implicit in football and basketball but with the signs reversed.

To illustrate their use, consider the two Gaussian distributions charted below with Margin 0.6. Suppose applicants are split between the two groups and the university selects everyone exceeding some threshold z-score. The more selective the university (higher z-score) and the wider the Margin, the more the High-to-Low admission rate will rise.

Merit-Based Admissions at Berkeley

Between individual school-based guarantees of UC admission and bans on the use of standardized tests, UC standards have dropped, leading more top applicants to enroll somewhere else. However, the top UC campuses, and Berkeley in particular, remain prestigious and have substantial leeway to filter for the best applicants. Berkeley admitted 9.8K California residents for its freshman class in fall 2025, with 68% accepting. Since California has 500K high school seniors, I will treat Berkeley as selecting for the top 2.0%.

I estimate that the pool of California high school seniors is 23% White, 13% Asian, 53% Hispanic, and 5% Black, with most of the rest listed as “two or more non-Hispanic races”. I base this on the detailed breakdowns that California posts for the 91% of students attending public schools and various estimates cobbled together for private schools.

Combining pool breakdowns with selectivity and average Margins, I predict the following admission shares if selected for academic merit alone: 49% Asian, 30% White, 15% Hispanic, and 1% Black, with 5% other or not reported. This presumes Margins that average the math and literacy gaps. If math gets more weight, as seems appropriate for STEM-focused universities like Berkeley, the Asian share will exceed 50%.

For comparison, actual Berkeley admits for fall 2025 were 42% Asian, 20% White, 27% Hispanic and 5% Black, with 6% other or not reported. Hence, White shares would rise most in absolute and relative terms, with White chances of admission rising by half. Hispanic shares would fall the most in absolute terms while Black shares would fall most in relative terms.

Admissions for merit in sports would provide some offset. Nearly 20% of varsity athletes at Berkeley are Black; they constitute 0.5% of Berkeley undergrads and are prominent in the most popular sports. However, adjustment would still leave the Black share very low unless augmented in some other way. The core problem is that the Black share of admits slightly exceeds its population share. There is no way to reconcile this with admissions based mainly on academic merit. For a sports analogy, it is like insisting that every basketball team playing in March Madness have one Asian American on its roster.

To remind, lower admit shares need not worsen Black or Hispanic student outcomes, as California offers other college education opportunities through CCC and CSU, including possible transfer back to UC. Over 1 in 6 Black freshmen fail to graduate in six years, over twice the rate for Asians or Whites. GPA requirements push Black and Hispanic students out of STEM majors. Research suggests that transferring lagging students to less elite UC campuses would significantly raise their graduation rates in STEM.

In short, there is no reasonable justification for UC’s current race preferences. They are not needed to fight white supremacy, as Whites aren’t supreme. They aren’t payback for historical discrimination, as they unfairly hold back the minority that California historically discriminated most against. They aggravate racial tensions and Bayesian bias. They divert from better remedies. Worst of all, they lower the academic standards of one of the finest public university systems in the world, which spins off STEM knowhow that is incredibly valuable both to California and the rest of the world.