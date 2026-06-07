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Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
8h

Thank you for this very important information -- I was unaware of the existence of the IFP. Based on their website, there are no actual scientists involved in this think tank dedicated to shaping the policy of science funding. I also find it strange that there is no mention of (now disbanded) NSF Science advisory board. That does not bode well for the future of science funding.

I was quite puzzled by the bizarre XLab funding call and now I understand its provenance...

I agree that we need to make our voice heard and communicate our concerns to the IFP -- even if chances of a meaningful engagement with them are small... Thank you again for your post.

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Thomas J. Snodgrass's avatar
Thomas J. Snodgrass
9h

This is an interesting idea. Other government funding agencies are considering similar approaches.

I am working towards a completely different funding model myself. It is so different that it shocks people who are accustomed to the current state of affairs.

Business as usual is no longer possible. The current academic, industrial and government bureaucracies are so bloated that basically nothing can be accomplished. We need parallel organizations that will embarrass the current models, encouraging them to be dissolved. They are consummate failures and would horrify Vannevar Bush and his colleagues who laid out the roots of the current system in the 40s and 50s.

I was a PI for 10 years. The system has deteriorated over the last 40+ years and is in much worse shape now. I doubt that I would have survived or been able to tolerate the system as it currently exists.

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