“El hombre controlador del universo” (“The man who controls the universe”) by Diego Rivera. Source: Wikimedia Commons

Science requires money to function. In the U.S., the bulk of science is funded by the taxpayers, allocated by Congress, and disbursed by federal funding agencies (NSF, NIH, DOE, DOD, NASA, etc.). Although the U.S. scientific enterprise has been hugely successful, the funding system has never been perfect and has proven susceptible to politicization and bureaucratization, undermining scientific creativity and innovation. While these problems have been widely documented, proposals to fix the system have been scarce.

Professional societies and advocacy groups constantly lobby Congress for more money for science. While increased resources would certainly be beneficial, no less important are the internal workings of the system: How are the funds allocated? Are the best scientific proposals funded? Does the system incentivize fundamental or applied research, high risk projects or incremental ones? How significant is bureaucratic overhead? These are important questions, and the answers to them are not always encouraging. We believe it is time to direct our attention to the internal, systemic problems within the U.S. funding system, to develop a clear understanding of what is wrong, and to devise actionable plans to improve it. With this in mind, we invite the STEM community to contribute to the conversation by submitting essays with proposals to HxSTEM. The first essay in the series has already been contributed by Surjeet Rajendran.

We do not expect each essay to be a comprehensive proposal, but if we can tackle one problem at a time, we can develop useful materials to guide the leadership of funding agencies, external scientific review boards, and legislators. Let’s hear the opinions from the trenches of STEM!

Email your submissions to anna.i.krylov@gmail.com with the subject line “HxSTEM: Funding Reform.”

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Related articles on HxSTEM:

Surjeet Rajendran, Restoring the American Scientific Frontier: A Roadmap for the Next Century

Dorian Abbot, What I Would Change at NSF

Sergiu Klainerman, In Defense of Curiosity Driven Research

Anna Krylov, Funded Research at a US University: Death by Bureaucracy

Anna Krylov and Jay Tanzman, Politicizing Science Funding Undermines Public Trust in Science, Academic Freedom, and the Unbiased Generation of Knowledge

J. Scott Turner, Rescuing Science

Spyridon Mitsotakis, America’s Security Depends on STEM

Leigh A. P’Neill, The National Science Foundation and the Fine Line Between Anti-Discrimination and Flat-Out Racism