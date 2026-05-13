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Arthur Reynolds's avatar
Arthur Reynolds
1h

Also, respectfully remind everyone about the "Science" governing Covid and the concerted efforts to silence and ostracize any dissent from the Party Line. Shameful episode in the history of scientific merit. Indeed, Biden labeled these dissidents as "disinformation" agents.......

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Michael Bailey's avatar
Michael Bailey
4h

I agree with this essay 100%. Which doesn't solve the issue of how to evaluate the promise of scientists.

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