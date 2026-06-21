Heterodox STEM

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Judy Parrish's avatar
Judy Parrish
7h

I swing between despair and optimism. I've seen quite a few writers argue that a big part of the problem is that we in the West are too comfortable. Nothing alike a true existential threat to bring us together and value what we have. There was a wonderful essay in The Free Press recently arguing that what happened on Flight 93 on September 11, 2001, was the purest form of democracy. The passengers learned from phone calls what had happened with the other jets. They felt the plane turn back toward Washington, so they knew their fate was similar. They actually took a vote on what to do, and waited until the airplane was over a relatively unpopulated area, then stormed the cockpit. They knew they might die, but they were willing to make the attempt to save, if not themselves, then others. Human nature seems to require crisis, and I think we are at our best when faced with one. The problem is, if there isn't one, some people seem to need to invent one. How often have we heard the term "existential crisis" applied to various social concerns, when in fact they are nothing of the sort? The fact that most people don't buy into this is a hopeful sign. Someday the silent majority may rise again.

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Alexander Simonelis's avatar
Alexander Simonelis
6h

Academia needs harsh reform. Much of the rot starts there.

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