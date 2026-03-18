I have been an NIH-funded investigator for almost 25 years. My research relies on brain imaging of human subjects to study addiction and other neuropsychiatric diseases. I also teach in the classroom about the ethics of human experimentation. Each year, I prime my students by asking them to read the touchstone Henry Beecher article in New England of Medicine (1966) which highlighted 22 cases of shocking and unethical treatment of human subjects by researchers at major universities in the 1950s and 1960s. From there, I set the class to writing their own code of research ethics, in effect, asking them to reinvent the Nuremberg Code (1949), first put in place after notorious Nazi cruelties. Students are quick to call for “informed consent,” “risk commensurate with potential benefit,” and “for the good for society.” Eventually, we progress to the Belmont Report (1979). As clinical researchers know, the Belmont Report is the formulation of research ethics into three guiding principles: Autonomy, Beneficence, and Justice. These principles still govern research with human subjects in the US.

I believe strongly that guidelines are proper and essential to assure ethical treatment of human volunteers in biomedical research. I have always conveyed my belief and even reverence for Nuremberg, Beecher, and Belmont in class, and done my best to adhere to the principles in designing my own experiments, and in dealing with subjects upon whom I rely.

But while I have been teaching research ethics and practicing ethical research for more than two decades, I have become increasingly troubled by a growing divide between the principles and how they are enforced at a large research university. That brings us invariably to the IRB (Institutional Review Board). The IRB is the local ethics committee that reviews and approves experimental protocols involving human subjects. The mission and makeup of the IRB is codified in the Common Rule (1979) and the board oversees all federally-funded research with humans at its institution. There are many thorough and detailed studies of the IRB, its limitations, and its failings from ethical, legal, and clinical standpoints, and I commend them to the reader for further study (e.g., Manson and O’Neil, Schneider, Klitzman).

My own frustrations with IRB review of my protocols came to a head in the early 2020s which drove me to write about it under the general heading of “Overregulation of Science” (2024). In that piece, which highlighted the accomplishments and enduring value of particularly daring scientists who experimented on themselves, I warned that if faced with too much regulation and too much bureaucracy,

[e]ven the most audacious and impatient researcher can have the enthusiasm for his science beaten out of him.

For a scientist to go public with criticisms of the IRB process is no small thing. As the system exists today, the IRB holds all the cards. If it refuses to approve your protocol, you can have more grants than Midas had gold, but it won’t do you any good, you cannot proceed with your research. In many cases, you cannot even receive the awarded money from NIH without showing proof of an IRB-approved protocol. So, most scientists, whatever their level of frustration or outrage, grit their teeth, submit to yet another round of review, and keep mum. I chose not to keep mum, but at the same time hoped that if anyone on the IRB actually read the piece, they would not take it out on me. As it turns out, no one punished me, but neither did any IRB members rush to congratulate me or offer to reform (themselves).

In late 2024, I read an essay by University of Chicago Professor of Neurobiology, Peggy Mason, “The IRB Protection Racket,” in the inaugural issue of Inquisitive, the magazine of the Heterodox Academy. In it, Peggy describes a unique opportunity (with a finite time window) to study nerve conduction in a group of students who had all been struck by lightning. Despite her best efforts, the study never happened. As soon as I read, “Yet two months later, the project and our enthusiasm for it lay dead—slain by the Byzantine process of IRB approval,” I knew I had a soul-mate willing to speak out against overregulation of science research. Shortly thereafter, I read Professor Lee Jussim’s account of his battles with the IRB at Rutgers. To quote Yogi Berra, it was “deja vu all over again.”

Lee is a psychologist who studies political and ideological radicalization of faculty. To understand the thinking of faculty members, he does not image their brains, nor measure the conduction of their nerves. His research instrument of choice is the online questionnaire — given only to adults who consent to be questioned. The act of a psychologist asking questions should be protected by academic freedom — just as it would be if the questioner were a journalist (Schneider). But that is not how the Rutgers IRB sees it. As recounted by Lee and his student, Nate Honeycutt in “Weaponizing the IRB 2.0,” the Rutgers IRB insisted on reviewing Lee’s questionnaires. Then it got much worse. In response to anonymous complaints that the questions in the surveys (never specified) were “offensive,” the IRB conducted —multiple — lengthy audits of Lee’s lab. This was both time consuming and costly. It also highlights the potential for IRB processes to be hijacked by bad actors who may be acting to further their own political or ideological biases.

So, what have we done? Peggy, Lee, and I, teamed up with our colleague Sally Satel at American Enterprise Institute. Sally is a long-time critic of the politicization and ideological capture of medicine. Together, we published a (peer-reviewed) article recounting the need for ethical principles, the origin of IRBs, the historical trends toward greater and greater regulation, and some examples of the damage that can be wrought when regulations and their implementation stray too far from their original intent. But that is not all. In our paper, “Science is the thing. Why and how to restore balance between U.S. Institutional review boards and investigators,” we conclude by proposing a new and concrete set of principles for IRBs to adopt. These principles do not counter the Belmont Report, they support it. All four of us support the Belmont Report and its raison d’etre. We call our new principles the “Mudd Code” because they were first enunciated at a conference on censorship in the sciences, held at the Mudd Auditorium at USC in January 2025. The principles promote greater transparency in the review process, greater fealty to the Belmont principles of autonomy, beneficence and justice, and a rededication to the idea that IRB review is tasked with balancing risk with potential benefit, not eliminating it entirely.

The Academic Freedom Alliance has now joined the effort. The organization just released a guidance statement based on the ten principles of the Mudd Code to help restore a better balance between the needs of investigators and risk to the subjects. As stated in the AFA press release, there has been

a steady drift of IRBs away from their original purpose of assessing risk to human subjects and toward a much broader effort to supervise the intellectual content and political implications of research.

They further state,

The IRB review process is too often unnecessarily obstructive, with boards delving into areas beyond their remit and making demands that impede, distort, and even block research altogether. In doing so, IRBs disregard the research subjects’ autonomy and investigators’ needs.

Finally, I am happy to report that the Program for Biomedical Ethics at Yale Medical School has invited the authors of the Mudd Code to participate in a public presentation and panel discussion with members of the Yale community. Even better, the directors of the Yale IRB have graciously consented to participate. All of the authors of the Mudd Code are hopeful that this will be the start of productive conversations.

We encourage investigators and all stakeholders in biomedical research with human subjects to read our paper, contemplate the principles of the Mudd Code, and discuss them with their IRB.