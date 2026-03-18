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Eric Rasmusen's avatar
Eric Rasmusen
Mar 19

Great article, Evan!

The IRB process illustrates the difference between ex ante and ex post regulation. Ex ante regulation is where you need to get permission to do something--- an experiment, or open a factory, or enter a profession. Ex post regulation is where you can do anything you like, but if you violate the rules you are punished, with fines or jail terms. Each has its place. With experiments, hardly anybody wants to do unethical experiments like denying treatment to dying patients or dissecting live human beings. And if they'rethat evil, they'll do it whatever they promise an IRB. So it doesn't make sense to use ex ante regulation. Instead, let all experiments through, but punish the tiny percentage of wrongdoers using either regulatory fines or our standard fraud, tort, and battery laws.

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
Mar 18

Good luck!!

Thank you for doing this and thank you for telling us about it!!

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