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Geoff's avatar
Geoff
20h

Thank you, Anna. We need knowledgeable retrospectives like this.

Errors in the history of science often work the other way: one scientist, usually at a prominent institution, becomes associated with a great discovery, even though someone else made the fundamental breakthrough.

One example is the expansion of the universe. Georges Lemaître, a Belgian priest and cosmologist, published the relationship between galaxy distance and recession speed in 1927—two years before Hubble’s famous paper. Yet the discovery is still often attributed primarily to Hubble.

That and other historical realities of cosmology are described here: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/00218286251336389

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Thomas J. Snodgrass's avatar
Thomas J. Snodgrass
21h

This is a very nice discussion of the provenance of an idea, outlining the controversies involved.

I love learning about the histories of these ideas. I devoted the first 100 pages of my PhD thesis to a historical introduction to the narrow subfield that the thesis topic fell into. The total thesis length was about 200 pages.

Later I distributed numerous copies of my thesis to friends and colleagues. Some read it, but most did not.

A number of people told me they had read my thesis. I asked them all, how far did you get?

Almost every single person stopped reading after 100 pages, the historical introduction. Almost no one went farther into the new material and new developments. It was amazing to me.

I guess they found it too challenging, and gave up. I was quite surprised.

As my career has unfolded, and I have built considerably on this initial work, I have created far more powerful methods and techniques. Everyone asks me, "Aren't you afraid of getting scooped?"

Not that afraid. I know of several people who worked on the same problems I worked on. And all they produced was something akin to a "dog's breakfast", as the expression goes. Several of these are researchers of some prominence and renown. I guess they are not quite as good as they advertise.

I just keep working. I know if and when these results are released, it will cause immense disruption.

Sorry about that. Everyone should have paid attention to me before.

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