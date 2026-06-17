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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
7h

I agree with the author's arguments. Unfortunately, much of the goal of 'inclusivity' is not about restoring the full accuracy to the scientific record, but to elevate members of particular groups at the expense of others. The same people who will loudly cite people from favored groups whose work is marginal if not irrelevant while intentionally ignoring relevant work from members of disfavored groups. Inclusivity efforts thus should NOT be seen as automatically good but rather treated with suspicion until the motivations are truly understood.

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Spartacus's avatar
Spartacus
11h

And then there are papers like the 2021 Lancet paper with 15,025 authors: "Mortality and pulmonary complications in patients undergoing surgery with perioperative SARS-CoV-2 infection: an international cohort study,"

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31182-X/

And papers with hundreds or thousands of authors are more common.

Nogrady B. Hyperauthorship: the publishing challenges for 'big team' science. Nature. 2023 Mar;615(7950):175-177. doi: 10.1038/d41586-023-00575-3. PMID: 36849643.

That noted, I had a study of a cohort who petitioned to be studied. They determined the protocols. They kept the records. And they deserved credit for their years of work. I vetted them, watched and took vitals when one was accidentally bitten. Every attempt to credit them was stonewalled. In part this was a twisted IRB concept problem in editors and reviewers. They were "subjects". Subjects must be protected. In the real world protecting them was giving them credit. They were already singled out and suffered attacks. The rest of it was the idea that only scientists and professors deserve credit. This endless round of bullshit won in the end. I gave acknowledgement to some.

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