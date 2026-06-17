The scientific literature is an historical record of scientific achievement. The author lists of each published paper document the identities of the achievers. But the list is not always comprehensive. Some omissions have been the result of convention. Some contributions have not always been properly recognized. Historical and personal cases are recounted to illustrate conventions that previously led to the exclusion of certain types of contributions and contributors. Conventions are changing and more varied types of contributions are now being routinely recognized. Yet there remains one convention of the publishing world that continues to disappear the names of authors from the record. The author proposes the elimination of said convention and speculates about other conservative approaches to restoring the integrity of the historical record.

Introduction

In “Letters to a Young Scientist,” biologist E.O. Wilson counseled, “Bestow credit where it is deserved, and expect the same from others. Honest credit carefully given matters enormously.” [Wilson, 2013]

In science, credit is largely synonymous with authorship. In the past, authorships for contributions to scientific work were not always meted out fairly. Technological innovation was often devalued by basic scientists. Some past denials of credit in science have been egregious, and are now widely known, but others were more mundane and occurred through no malice aforethought. It is worth revisiting some little-known cases to understand how things have changed for the better. But changes to the process are not yet complete. Scientific journals continue to abide certain anachronistic practices that obscure significant scientific contributions. These practices should be retired.

Historical cases

In 1918, Danish physiologist, August Krogh, stared into his microscope at a cross-section of a gastrocnemius muscle of a horse. The capillaries (sliced axially and thus appearing as dots) formed a grid. Krogh wrote, “distributed with conspicuous regularity,” in a paper the following year [Krogh, 1919].

Looking at those regularly spaced dots, Krogh had an epiphany. The space between parallel capillaries cannot exceed the ability of the capillaries to supply oxygen to the tissue that lay between them. If it did, any tissue too distant from a capillary would die. The maximum allowable distance between capillaries must depend, Krogh reasoned, on the difference between how much oxygen is contained in the upstream blood flowing into the capillary from the arterial supply and that flowing downstream, to the venous drain. The concentration difference between inflow and outflow (the “oxygen pressure head”) exists because much of the available oxygen leaks through the walls of the capillary. The farthest reach of oxygen, diffusing radially in all directions from the capillary into the surrounding tissue, defines a cylinder.

Students of biomolecular transport will recognize this formulation of the perfusion of nutrients throughout a capillary bed as the “Krogh Cylinder.” The idealization of a capillary bed as closely-packed parallel cylinders of semipermeable “piping” wrapped in tissue “insulation” is a fundamental conceptualization of how biological tissues function. “Idealization” is a synonym for “mathematical model.” The Krogh Cylinder is a model of axial flow and radial diffusion. Its utility is evidenced by its longevity. 107 years later, we still use variations on this model to describe the perfusion of nutrients throughout living tissue. The concept is not limited to the gastrocnemius muscle of the horse or the tongue of a cat (see Figure 1, left). The strength of the work is its generalization (see Figure 1, right) into equations that can be used to understand all sorts of biological tissues, or even to design artificial ones.

Figure 1. These are figures 5 and 6 exactly as they appeared side-by-side in Krogh [1919]. Left: Schematic of transverse section of cat tongue. The black dots are capillaries in cut axially. Right: Axial view of the conceptualization of a single ‘Krogh’ cylinder of the symmetrically perfused tissue (with radius, R) surrounding each capillary (inner circle of radius, r).

But Krogh did not do the math. The person who formulated the model that has survived more than a century under the name, the “Krogh Cylinder,” is known to history only as, “the mathematician Mr. K. Erlang” and he was not a co-author of the paper. He is merely mentioned in the text as having “work[ed] out [] a formula.” But make no mistake, the formula is the thing!

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Nothing else is known of K. Erlang. Not even what “K” stood for. Because I have taught the Krogh cylinder concept to students on multiple occasions, I own at least nine textbooks (published 1974-2016) that cover biomedical mass transport. All refer to the model as the “Krogh Cylinder.” Only one [Truskey et al, 2004] makes any mention of Erlang—and even then, he is relegated to a footnote. The derivation of the model was serious creative work. The modeler must decide on the geometry of the problem, the boundary conditions, the processes to include or ignore, the simplifications to apply. In most textbooks that give a detailed derivation (see Fournier [2007]), it takes 6-7 pages.

This is no tale of discrimination in the modern sense. We have no reason to believe that Mr. K. Erlang belonged to any marginalized ethnic group. We have no reason to believe that August Krogh was a sinister guy. He was certainly no slouch. The work he did in 1918/19 led to a Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology. Although perhaps he was afflicted with “Professor’s Myopia” (inability to see non-professors as full partners)? Maybe the professor considered mathematical formulas the work of technicians, not scientists. Draftsmen, not architects. Likely, Erlang’s absence from the author list conformed to the practice of the time. The person who conceived of the experiment and wrote the paper was the (sole) author. That was the convention.

Conventions are rules but they can be flawed. Some are shortsighted, others are borne of ignorance. Who adheres to them? I confess to both.

When I was a graduate student in the 1980s, a fellow student with whom I engaged in regular modeling conversations about her work (I was the Erlang to her Krogh), offered me a co-authorship on the journal article that would become her master’s work on modeling respiration [Fouke and Brasie, 1988]. Following the convention of the day, I declined. I told her it was her work. I regret that decision. Not because that authorship would have made a whit of difference to me, professionally. But for personal reasons. Sadly, my friend died young. It would have been comforting to look back and see our names linked in the literature—the historical record. My shortsightedness.

In 2023, I published an essay on scientific creativity and obstacles posed to it by Institutional Review Boards [Morris, 2023]. I credited brain imaging work done at Johns Hopkins as producing “the first-ever scans to image dopamine receptors in the living brain.” Technically, that is correct. But scientists might argue that the most important scans were the first-ever images of any “dopamine-related molecule” and thus, the first instance of visualizing the dopamine system in the human brain. In that respect, the Hopkins group was scooped by one week. The “dopamine receptor” paper was published Sept 23, 1983 in Science [Wagner et al, 1983]. But the first image of the molecule that controls “dopamine synthesis” in the human brain was published Sept 8-14, 1983 in Nature [Garnett et al, 1983] by a team at McMaster University in Canada. My ignorance.

Figure 2. Left: Dopamine receptor image from Wagner et al. [1983] that appeared in the journal Science , the week of Sept 22, 1983. (Not actual cover image.) Color version of original image provided by the senior author [Kuhar, 2011]. Right: Actual cover image from Nature , Sept. 8, 1983. Image corresponded to the article by Garnett et al [1983]. The bottom of the Nature cover (cropped out) stated, “DOPAMINE VISUALIZED IN HUMAN BRAIN.”

Whatever the root of my mistake (USA-centrism?) in misappropriating credit, it is dwarfed in significance by the exclusion from the author list of a key contributor at McMaster. That person was a young chemist who solved how to rapidly synthesize and isolate clinically useful quantities of the desired tracer molecule, [18F]6-fluoro-L-DOPA [Vasdev, 2023]. Because the product is labeled with a short-lived radioisotope, then injected into a human, speed of synthesis and purity of the final product are both of utmost importance. The practicable synthesis of any new PET tracer is a considerable scientific achievement. Even more so at the time. In 1983, Raman Chirakal did not yet have his PhD. By the convention of the time, he was not accorded authorship on what became an historical paper. As with the Krogh cylinder, some contributions to brain imaging were not woven into the tapestry of the official record. They were swept under it.

The present

By today’s more inclusive standards, the omissions of Erlang and Chirakal were unacceptable. Both denials of authorship may have been dictated by the prevailing conventions. But both were denied authorship for what journals now term, “substantial contributions” to a scientific work. The good news is that increasingly, journal editors are concerned with assigning credit wherever credit is due. When submitting manuscripts for review, authors must attest to the individual contributions of each author. Contributions that previously might have been considered “technical” and not worthy of authorship (e.g., writing equations, or writing computer code) are now routinely recognized. These trends make it more likely that anyone who makes a “substantial contribution” to a scientific work, will be recognized.

Problem solved?

A mundane but regrettable practice lingers in scientific publishing. It regularly denies due credit to scientists. It literally erases names from the historical record. Names of key contributors to scientific work—just like Erlang or Chirakal—are rendered nearly impossible to find. Who is being disappeared and why? The young and powerless? No. Rather, it is the most senior scientists in any collaborative effort. The Kroghs rather than the Erlangs. The disappearing is achieved by a four-letter publishing anachronism, “et al.”

The “bibliographic equivalent of John Doe,” as chemist-become-novelist Carl Djerassi maligned it in “Cantor’s Dilemma” [Djerassi, 1989], “et al” means “and others” in Latin. It is routinely used in bibliographies as a stand-in for all the authors’ names after the first two or three, depending on journal style. Weirdly, a bibliographic entry for a multiply-authored work might appear as, ‘“The World According to Garp,” Smith A, Jones B, et al.’ It wouldn’t matter that Professor Garp masterminded the work and directed the collaboration.

So why doesn’t Garp simply put his name first? Convention again. Some disciplines list authors alphabetically, but the majority (in biomedical science) list the junior author (who did the experiment and data analysis) first and reserve the last and most honored position for the senior scientist who conceived the project and oversaw it.

What’s the rationale for “et al”?

When scientific papers were printed on paper, there was a financial incentive for publishers to minimize the page length. Paper and ink costs add up. But that is no longer true. Most journals and articles circulate as pdfs in a wholly digital literature. Data storage is virtually free and there would be no additional cost to listing all the authors in the bibliography section. The rationale for “et al” has evaporated.

How big is the problem?

Most scientists at major biomedical research universities train students and post-docs. Trainees are at the start of their careers. They need first-authorships to progress professionally. So, most lab-directors with multiple trainees place their trainees first and themselves at the end of the author list. As more people are recognized for their “substantial contribution,” the lists gets longer. The senior author sits in the fourth position or further into the shadows of “et al.” Our names appear on the original publication so we’re still ahead of Erlang and Chirakal. But only barely. Most people come to learn of my group’s work by reading a related paper. In that paper, written by someone else, we are listed by the name of our first author (the trainee). It is possible that the name of the senior author, who conceived of the work and coached the trainees doing it, will not appear anywhere in the bibliography section of papers citing the fruits of his lab.

To prevent the senior author from fading entirely from the literature, some journals have adopted a hybrid citation style. Author 1, Author 2, …, Senior Author. The ellipsis stands in for the shadow of “et al” but the Senior Author is restored to the sunlight. But this is only a half-measure. Everyone whose name is covered up by an ellipsis or ‘et al’ is a person denied credit.

Who is most disadvantaged by “et al”?

While senior authors could be the most affected, they have other means of securing recognition. They give lectures, write editorials, and serve on committees. Contributors who fall just behind the lead authors but are not PIs are most likely to miss being named explicitly. Some are technical experts. A lab member who does a single critical job in a large collaboration (a chemist, a mathematician, a coder). Without them, there can be no project. Many are young. Interns, students getting their starts working in research prior to graduate or medical school. The reward of an authorship, regardless of position, can propel someone into a career they might not have considered. And yes, sometimes these young people come from underrepresented groups. Their name in an author list—preserved in future bibliographies—could serve to launch them and others around them.

In science, we have expanded our definition of a “substantive contribution.” In the past, fewer people were accorded credit. We need not presume malice to explain why. Sometimes, the explanation is simply, “that’s how it was.” But times change. Conventions can change too. Some conventions in scientific publishing are properly being discarded. With their passing, more scientists and more contributors are likely to get the professional credit they are due. But other conventions—ones that may have been justified in the past—no longer serve a purpose and are counterproductive. The historical record of scientific works should be complete. It is time to banish “et al” from the scientific literature. Because the digital record is arguably the official one, publishers who oppose longer bibliographies in print should agree to unabridged ones online.

Rewrite history?

Should we go back in history and alter bibliographies? No. That would be politically fraught and impossible to implement rationally. In general, I am opposed to trying to revise or sanitize history by removing people’s names from articles, equations, or buildings. It is a form of censorship. But perhaps there’s a path forward that could be applied in a limited number of special cases. Ones that would involve restoring rather than removing or renaming.

After completing this essay, I discovered two articles [Poole et al, 2020, 2021] that identify “K. Erlang” as “Andres K. Erlang.” That was the first time that I had ever seen the full name of the missing mathematician. Poole and co-authors go further by referring to the equations of the “Krogh cylinder” as the “Krogh-Erlang equations.” This may be one of those special cases. After all, the documentary evidence for Erlang’s contribution is written in Krogh’s own hand: “The mathematician Mr. K. Erlang has shown me the kindness to work out [the] formula.” Perhaps the restoration of Erlang’s name is an uncontroversial case we can all get behind. Going forward, however, we can hope that maturing definitions of “substantial contribution” coupled with completely unabridged bibliographies can reduce the chances of good work going uncredited.

Bibliography

Djerassi C., “Cantor’s Dilemma,” Penguin, 1989, New York.

Fouke J.M., and Brasie R.A. A modeling methodology for complex frequency domain data. Trans Soc. Comput. Simulations. 5: 193-207, 1988.

Fournier R.L. Basic Transport Phenomena in Biomedical Engineering. Taylor and Francis. New York. 2007.

Garnett E.S., Firnau G., Nahmias C. Dopamine visualized in the basal ganglia of living man. Nature. 305: 137-138, 1983.

Krogh A. The number and distribution of capillaries in muscles with calculations of the oxygen pressure head necessary for supplying the tissue. Journal of Physiology. 52: 409–415, 1919.

Kuhar M. (Personal Communication). Prof. Kuhar sent me the color version of the image that appeared in the original Science paper in 2011 when I was planning an imaging course at Yale.

Morris, E.D. The Overregulation of Science. Quillette. Feb 24, 2023.

Poole D.C., Kano Y., Koga S., Much T.I. August Krogh: Muscle capillary function and oxygen delivery. Comparative Biochemistry and Physiology, Part A 253, 2021.

Poole D.C., Pittman R.N., Much T.I., Ostergaard L. August Krogh’s theory of muscle microvascular control and oxygen delivery: A paradigm shift based on new data. The Journal of Physiology. 598: 4473-4507, 2020.

Truskey G.A., Yuan F., Katz D.F. Transport Phenomena in Biological Systems. Pearson Prentice Hall. Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. 2004.

Vasdev N. (Personal Communication). July 2023. Prof. Vasdev, now the Associate Director and Chief Radiochemist for the Research Imaging Centre at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, was trained by then Professor Chirakal at McMaster in the 1990s.

Wagner H.N. Jr, Burns H.D., Dannals R.F., Wong D.F., Langstrom B., Duelfer T., Frost J.J., Ravert H.T., Links J.M., Rosenbloom S.B., Lukas S.E., Kramer A.V., Kuhar M.J. Imaging dopamine receptors in the human brain by positron tomography. Science. 221: 1264-1266, 1983.

Wilson E.O. “Letters to a Young Scientist,” Liveright, 2013, New York.

Editor’s note: The complicated issue of proper attribution of credit and historic injustices continues to be relevant.