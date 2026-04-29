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Alexander Simonelis's avatar
Alexander Simonelis
1d

Putin is a murdering KGB thug, and will act accordingly. And is worth opposing.

At the same time, such opposition will no doubt result in Putin whacking back with precisely the argument Sadredin Moosavi illustrates: your cancel culture is no better and likely worse.

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Thomas J. Snodgrass's avatar
Thomas J. Snodgrass
20h

Some parts of STEM are irrevocably connected to national security. As a result of my involvement with this area, there are many parts of the world I would never dare travel to, even if there were no US State Department warnings. I wanted to know what went on in the "black world". The opportunities outside the black world were incredibly meagre at the time, and my curiosity got the better of me. It was a choice between that and becoming a "quant".

Many of my colleagues and mentors thought that succumbing to the lure of Wall Street and Finance (and 7 and 8 figure a year salaries) would have been an even worse choice than the black world. They were afraid I would be another talent lost to STEM, and perhaps they were correct.

The stupidity of assorted politically-correct or "woke" rules have caused many people like me to abandon STEM. Even though I have indigenous heritage, according to DNA, I probably look "too white" to be able to get a normal STEM position these days. It is ridiculous. I have encountered sneering University bureaucrats (themselves whiter than white) creating arbitrary rules on the fly about whether my input is of any value or not, based on my supposed "privileged background" (which is nonsense, since I started paid work at the age of 5 and my grandmother was an indentured servant, one step up from a slave).

Anyway, the components of STEM that are NOT involved, even remotely, with national security should not be smeared and sullied with all sorts of political nonsense like this. It saddens me to read this. We are getting pushed further and further away from the ideal, it seems to me. Were things even as bad as this during the depths of the Cold War? I am not sure.

We continue to have people with weird decidedly unscientific woke political agendas at the helms of publications like Scientific American, Science Magazine and Nature. We must do better than this. Particularly if we want to have any credibility when we decry actions like Putin's.

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