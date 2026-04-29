Putin’s regime is paying increasing attention to American and European scientists and universities—and not in benign ways. The Kremlin has launched a campaign of intimidation targeting leading universities and scientific organizations beyond its borders. In 2021, the Russian government began designating many leading American universities as “undesirable organizations”—Bard College, Yale, Brigham Young University, George Washington University, UC Berkeley, Tufts, and Stanford are now blacklisted, along with several European academic organizations.

On March 3, 2026, the Russian-American Science Association (RASA) was added to that list, further widening the chasm between Russia and Western democracies.

RASA is a professional academic organization that supports the global Russian-speaking scientific diaspora. It has no political agenda. Its mission is to sustain and develop a shared intellectual and cultural space through conferences, awards such as the Gamow Prize, and mentoring and networking programs. Since 2019, RASA has had no presence or activity in Russia.

What does the designation “undesirable organization” mean in practice? First, officers of RASA or U.S. universities with such a designation, along with members and collaborators, may face legal risks in Russia, including potential arrest and imprisonment of up to 6 years if they travel there or to countries that cooperate with Russian authorities. The Russian Ministry of Justice may also impose additional measures, such as placing individuals on international watchlists, restricting their travel, or freezing their financial assets. Second, relatives, collaborators, and colleagues inside Russia may be subjected to pressure or intimidation. Even citing work produced by an “undesirable organization” may lead to criminal prosecution. The predictable result is a chilling effect on scientific exchange—even outside Russia, on U.S. and European soil. This is not an abstract concern; it is a direct nattack on the conditions that make international science thrive.

There are already signs that this campaign is escalating. On April 17, Russian authorities designated RASA CEO and past president Professor Alexander Kabanov as a “foreign agent.” Kabanov is the Mescal Swaim Ferguson Distinguished Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a member of the American Academy of Sciences and Letters, the Academia Europaea, and a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Kabanov is among the internationally recognized Russian scientists who have played an active role in revitalizing Russia’s scientific enterprise and reintegrating it into the global research community after the profound disruptions of the post-Soviet period. His efforts have focused on strengthening international scientific collaborations and supporting early-career researchers.

His designation sends a clear message: even the most accomplished and constructive scientific engagement is now treated as suspect.

RASA has responded to its designation as an “undesirable organization” by affirming its commitment to its stated goals. Regarding the designation of Kabanov, RASA issued the following statement:

We view the designation of Alexander Kabanov as a “foreign agent” as politically motivated persecution directed not so much against an individual scholar as against the very foundations of free scientific activity. It is becoming increasingly clear that, for the Russian authorities, not only advanced scientific organizations and outstanding scientists are viewed as undesirable, but science itself. We call upon people of goodwill, including academic communities in the United States, Europe, and other democratic countries, to strengthen their support for Russian-speaking scholars who find themselves in a difficult situation on both sides of Russia’s borders as a result of the current Russian government’s policies. We are confident that Alexander Kabanov will continue his work; however, his efforts will require broad support from the international scientific community, as well as more consistent and targeted policies from democratic states.

Professor Alexander “Sasha” Kabanov

The designation of RASA and select scientists, including Kabanov, is not merely an administrative act—it is an attempt to sever scientific ties, isolate scholars, and export repression beyond Russia’s borders. If left unaddressed, it will normalize the idea that governments can criminalize scientific collaboration and intimidate scholars anywhere in the world.

The academic community should be clear: we will not accept this. Supporting RASA is not a matter of politics but of principle—defending the freedom to think, collaborate, and exchange ideas across borders. If science is to remain a global enterprise serving humanity, intimidation of scientists must not be allowed to define its boundaries.

RASA must not stand alone.

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References:

Russian-American Science Association (RASA) website

RASA’s Response to its Designation as “Undesirable Organization”

Alexander “Sasha” Kabanov’s Website

Recordings of RASA’s 2025 Annual Conference in Rutgers (see also shorts from the conference)

Alexandra Borissova Saleh, Russia’s Scientists Were an Asset to the Kremlin. Then They Became ‘Undesirable.’ The Moscow Times

Chronicle of the Persecution of Scientists No. 31, t-Invatiant

Jacob Wendler, Moscow Adds Yale to ‘Undesirable Organizations’ List, Politico

Alice Conry, Jackson Woodward, Russia Blacklists UC Berkeley, Leaving Russian Internationals Criminalized and Confused, The Daily Californian

Justice Ministry Designates UC Berkeley and Russian-American Association of Scientists as ‘Undesirable’, The Moscow Times

Russia Designates Stanford University as ‘Undesirable’, The Moscow Times

Russia Designates George Washington University ‘Undesirable’ Organization, The Moscow Times

Russia Designates Tufts University ‘Undesirable’ Organization, The Moscow Times

Angelina Trefilova, ‘Admission Is Now a One-Way Ticket’: Kremlin Escalates Crackdown on Western Universities, The Moscow Times

Samantha Berkhead, Russia’s Blacklisting of Bard College Signals End of Key U.S.-Russia Cultural Exchange, The Moscow Times

Russia Blacklists Brigham Young University and German NGO as ‘Undesirable’, The Moscow Times

“Their Wings Have Been Clipped.” What DAAD’s Designation as an “Undesirable” Organization Means, t-Invariant

RASA Statement in Support of Professor Alexander Kabanov, t-Invariant

Химика Александра Кабанова признали иноагентом, TASS

RASA Statements Supporting Targeted Scholars