When Science Becomes ‘Undesirable’: A Case for Supporting RASA
Putin’s regime is paying increasing attention to American and European scientists and universities—and not in benign ways. The Kremlin has launched a campaign of intimidation targeting leading universities and scientific organizations beyond its borders. In 2021, the Russian government began designating many leading American universities as “undesirable organizations”—Bard College, Yale, Brigham Young University, George Washington University, UC Berkeley, Tufts, and Stanford are now blacklisted, along with several European academic organizations.
On March 3, 2026, the Russian-American Science Association (RASA) was added to that list, further widening the chasm between Russia and Western democracies.
RASA is a professional academic organization that supports the global Russian-speaking scientific diaspora. It has no political agenda. Its mission is to sustain and develop a shared intellectual and cultural space through conferences, awards such as the Gamow Prize, and mentoring and networking programs. Since 2019, RASA has had no presence or activity in Russia.
What does the designation “undesirable organization” mean in practice? First, officers of RASA or U.S. universities with such a designation, along with members and collaborators, may face legal risks in Russia, including potential arrest and imprisonment of up to 6 years if they travel there or to countries that cooperate with Russian authorities. The Russian Ministry of Justice may also impose additional measures, such as placing individuals on international watchlists, restricting their travel, or freezing their financial assets. Second, relatives, collaborators, and colleagues inside Russia may be subjected to pressure or intimidation. Even citing work produced by an “undesirable organization” may lead to criminal prosecution. The predictable result is a chilling effect on scientific exchange—even outside Russia, on U.S. and European soil. This is not an abstract concern; it is a direct nattack on the conditions that make international science thrive.
There are already signs that this campaign is escalating. On April 17, Russian authorities designated RASA CEO and past president Professor Alexander Kabanov as a “foreign agent.” Kabanov is the Mescal Swaim Ferguson Distinguished Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a member of the American Academy of Sciences and Letters, the Academia Europaea, and a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Kabanov is among the internationally recognized Russian scientists who have played an active role in revitalizing Russia’s scientific enterprise and reintegrating it into the global research community after the profound disruptions of the post-Soviet period. His efforts have focused on strengthening international scientific collaborations and supporting early-career researchers.
His designation sends a clear message: even the most accomplished and constructive scientific engagement is now treated as suspect.
RASA has responded to its designation as an “undesirable organization” by affirming its commitment to its stated goals. Regarding the designation of Kabanov, RASA issued the following statement:
We view the designation of Alexander Kabanov as a “foreign agent” as politically motivated persecution directed not so much against an individual scholar as against the very foundations of free scientific activity. It is becoming increasingly clear that, for the Russian authorities, not only advanced scientific organizations and outstanding scientists are viewed as undesirable, but science itself.
We call upon people of goodwill, including academic communities in the United States, Europe, and other democratic countries, to strengthen their support for Russian-speaking scholars who find themselves in a difficult situation on both sides of Russia’s borders as a result of the current Russian government’s policies. We are confident that Alexander Kabanov will continue his work; however, his efforts will require broad support from the international scientific community, as well as more consistent and targeted policies from democratic states.
The designation of RASA and select scientists, including Kabanov, is not merely an administrative act—it is an attempt to sever scientific ties, isolate scholars, and export repression beyond Russia’s borders. If left unaddressed, it will normalize the idea that governments can criminalize scientific collaboration and intimidate scholars anywhere in the world.
The academic community should be clear: we will not accept this. Supporting RASA is not a matter of politics but of principle—defending the freedom to think, collaborate, and exchange ideas across borders. If science is to remain a global enterprise serving humanity, intimidation of scientists must not be allowed to define its boundaries.
RASA must not stand alone.
References:
Russian-American Science Association (RASA) website
RASA’s Response to its Designation as “Undesirable Organization”
Alexander “Sasha” Kabanov’s Website
Recordings of RASA’s 2025 Annual Conference in Rutgers (see also shorts from the conference)
Alexandra Borissova Saleh, Russia’s Scientists Were an Asset to the Kremlin. Then They Became ‘Undesirable.’ The Moscow Times
Chronicle of the Persecution of Scientists No. 31, t-Invatiant
Jacob Wendler, Moscow Adds Yale to ‘Undesirable Organizations’ List, Politico
Alice Conry, Jackson Woodward, Russia Blacklists UC Berkeley, Leaving Russian Internationals Criminalized and Confused, The Daily Californian
Justice Ministry Designates UC Berkeley and Russian-American Association of Scientists as ‘Undesirable’, The Moscow Times
Russia Designates Stanford University as ‘Undesirable’, The Moscow Times
Russia Designates George Washington University ‘Undesirable’ Organization, The Moscow Times
Russia Designates Tufts University ‘Undesirable’ Organization, The Moscow Times
Angelina Trefilova, ‘Admission Is Now a One-Way Ticket’: Kremlin Escalates Crackdown on Western Universities, The Moscow Times
Samantha Berkhead, Russia’s Blacklisting of Bard College Signals End of Key U.S.-Russia Cultural Exchange, The Moscow Times
Russia Blacklists Brigham Young University and German NGO as ‘Undesirable’, The Moscow Times
“Their Wings Have Been Clipped.” What DAAD’s Designation as an “Undesirable” Organization Means, t-Invariant
RASA Statement in Support of Professor Alexander Kabanov, t-Invariant
Химика Александра Кабанова признали иноагентом, TASS
RASA Statements Supporting Targeted Scholars
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Putin is a murdering KGB thug, and will act accordingly. And is worth opposing.
At the same time, such opposition will no doubt result in Putin whacking back with precisely the argument Sadredin Moosavi illustrates: your cancel culture is no better and likely worse.
Some parts of STEM are irrevocably connected to national security. As a result of my involvement with this area, there are many parts of the world I would never dare travel to, even if there were no US State Department warnings. I wanted to know what went on in the "black world". The opportunities outside the black world were incredibly meagre at the time, and my curiosity got the better of me. It was a choice between that and becoming a "quant".
Many of my colleagues and mentors thought that succumbing to the lure of Wall Street and Finance (and 7 and 8 figure a year salaries) would have been an even worse choice than the black world. They were afraid I would be another talent lost to STEM, and perhaps they were correct.
The stupidity of assorted politically-correct or "woke" rules have caused many people like me to abandon STEM. Even though I have indigenous heritage, according to DNA, I probably look "too white" to be able to get a normal STEM position these days. It is ridiculous. I have encountered sneering University bureaucrats (themselves whiter than white) creating arbitrary rules on the fly about whether my input is of any value or not, based on my supposed "privileged background" (which is nonsense, since I started paid work at the age of 5 and my grandmother was an indentured servant, one step up from a slave).
Anyway, the components of STEM that are NOT involved, even remotely, with national security should not be smeared and sullied with all sorts of political nonsense like this. It saddens me to read this. We are getting pushed further and further away from the ideal, it seems to me. Were things even as bad as this during the depths of the Cold War? I am not sure.
We continue to have people with weird decidedly unscientific woke political agendas at the helms of publications like Scientific American, Science Magazine and Nature. We must do better than this. Particularly if we want to have any credibility when we decry actions like Putin's.