Heterodox STEM

Heterodox STEM

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Addante, PhD's avatar
Rick Addante, PhD
21m

good article. The angle for next news article needs to be finding and featuring the faculty and administrators who are pushing back against testing and are blocking it. name them and air their arguments or lack thereof

Reply
Share
Jan in NW FL's avatar
Jan in NW FL
36m

No surprise….who needs math in a “post truth” culture?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heterodox STEM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture