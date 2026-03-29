Note: Ilya is the director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute, senior counsel at Burke Law PLLC, and author of, most recently, Lawless: The Miseducation of America’s Elites. These remarks are closely based on model legislation developed by his colleagues John Sailer and Tal Fortgang to “reform faculty accountability in higher education.”

In the 2022 documentary What Is a Woman?, conservative commentator Matt Walsh interviews Patrick Grzanka, a psychologist and women’s studies professor at the University of Tennessee. During the exchange, Grzanka says he feels “really uncomfortable with [the] language of, like, getting to the truth.” Pressed on the point, he adds that Walsh’s attempt to determine the truth sounds “deeply transphobic,” and that even invoking the idea is “condescending and rude.”

Statements like these illustrate a broader shift in parts of contemporary academia. The suggestion that seeking truth might itself be objectionable stands in tension with the traditional understanding of what universities are for. Institutions of higher learning have long defended controversial speech by professors on the grounds that open inquiry—even when it produces uncomfortable ideas—is essential to scholarship.

In late 2023, however, UT did not merely defend Grzanka’s right to speak freely. The university selected him as the inaugural dean of social sciences.

It is difficult to know how much influence the university’s governing board had over that decision. What the episode does reveal is a deeper structural problem in public higher education: governing boards often lack either the authority or the resolve to intervene in major institutional decisions. In practice, universities can become insulated from meaningful oversight. Appeals to “shared governance” and “faculty autonomy” frequently shield internal decision-making from external scrutiny, even though public universities ultimately operate with taxpayer support.

The Manhattan Institute has argued that states should address this imbalance by strengthening the role of trustees. Legislatures can do so by clarifying the powers of governing boards and encouraging them to exercise responsibilities they already possess under existing law. Trustees should have a greater role in reviewing faculty hiring decisions, supervising administrative leadership, and ensuring that core curricular requirements serve legitimate educational purposes. Such changes would depart from prevailing norms of shared governance, but they may be necessary to restore accountability.

To that end, my colleagues John Sailer and Tal Fortgang have drafted model legislation aimed at reforming university governance. The proposal requires governing boards to evaluate and approve general-education requirements on a regular basis. The objective is to confirm that required courses provide meaningful intellectual foundations, encourage civic understanding, and merit public resources. Because faculty hiring shapes the direction of academic programs, tenure-track job postings would also require board approval after public notice. Senior university leaders would undergo periodic public review as well, including scrutiny of their credentials and their commitment to fostering civic learning and engagement with diverse viewpoints. Texas adopted several reforms along these lines with the passage of Senate Bill 37 last year.

The legislation would also introduce greater transparency into faculty governance. Faculty senates would continue to provide advice on academic matters, but their authority would be formally limited to an advisory role. The proposal would regulate their membership, funding, and procedures while requiring greater openness in discussions involving curriculum and senior leadership decisions. Faculty expertise remains essential to the academic enterprise, and their input should be taken seriously. Still, the ultimate responsibility for ensuring that public universities serve the interests of citizens rests with boards that are publicly accountable.

In fact, many governing boards already possess sweeping authority under state law—which powers have often been left unused. The Georgia Constitution, for example, assigns the Board of Regents responsibility for the “government, control, and management of the University System of Georgia,” language widely understood to include curricular oversight and faculty employment decisions. Likewise, the legislation that established the University of Virginia granted its Board of Visitors the authority “to appoint and remove Professors.” In many cases, therefore, reform would simply mean encouraging boards to exercise powers that already exist.

Greater trustee involvement would help reestablish the fundamental bargain underlying public higher ed. Taxpayers fund universities with the expectation that they will educate citizens, cultivate knowledge, and prepare students to contribute productively to society. Transparent governance and publicly accountable leadership are necessary to uphold that promise.

Critics of these proposals will likely contend that stronger trustee oversight threatens academic freedom. But that concern rests on an overly simple view of how academic freedom operates. While faculty self-governance can sometimes support intellectual independence, it can also create conditions that restrict it.

Historically, the concept of academic freedom has contained two related but distinct elements. One concerns the rights of individual scholars to research, teach, and express their views without interference. The other concerns the collective authority of the academic profession to define standards and priorities within scholarly disciplines. Both ideas have deep roots in the history of universities, and advocates of faculty governance often emphasize the second interpretation.

The appeal of faculty control is understandable. The model is designed to insulate universities from censorship or political pressure. In many respects it reflects a principle similar to subsidiarity, the idea that decisions should be made by those closest to the relevant expertise. Faculty members possess specialized knowledge in their fields and thus have a natural interest in advancing scholarship. By contrast, outside actors such as politicians or donors may pursue objectives unrelated to intellectual inquiry. Granting universities substantial autonomy has therefore been seen as a safeguard against ideological interference from outside the institution.

For these reasons, faculty governance became an influential norm in American higher education. The American Association of University Professors (AAUP), in its 1994 statement “On the Relationship of Faculty Governance to Academic Freedom,” argued that “allocation of authority to the faculty in the areas of its responsibility is a necessary condition for the protection of academic freedom within the institution. The protection of free expression takes many forms, but the issue emerges most clearly in the case of authority over faculty status.”

Yet the success of this system depends heavily on the intellectual culture of the faculty itself. When faculty members remain committed to open inquiry, shared governance can function well. But when ideological conformity takes hold, collective authority can be used to marginalize dissenting views. In such circumstances, faculty governance can become a mechanism for enforcing orthodoxy rather than protecting academic freedom. The growing role of diversity statements in hiring, promotion, and tenure decisions illustrates this risk—an approach that the AAUP has supported when implemented through faculty governance structures.

Public oversight through governing boards can provide an important corrective. When universities become dominated by ideological trends, the justification for leaving authority entirely in faculty hands becomes weaker. Closed systems of self-governance often struggle to reform themselves. In those cases, outside accountability may be necessary to restore balance.

Universities, like other institutions in a democratic society, function best when power is distributed rather than concentrated. Different groups—faculty, administrators, trustees, and the public—should each play a role in maintaining the institution’s mission. Over time, however, many universities have shifted heavily toward administrative autonomy. This concentration of authority has contributed to the political controversies that frequently erupt on campuses today.

Rebalancing governance by strengthening trustee oversight would not eliminate those conflicts entirely. But it would make public universities more transparent and accountable to the citizens who sustain them. In doing so, it would help ensure that these institutions continue to serve their basic purpose: the pursuit of knowledge and the education of future generations.