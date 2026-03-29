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Randy Wayne's avatar
Randy Wayne
Mar 29

Dear Ilya,

IMHO, due to ideological conformity that exists in universites, the Manhattan Institute has the best plan to restore trust in and value (and values) to American Universities.

I for one welcome outside input to help release the universites from ideological or ideopathological conformity.

While I do not know the motiviation of the trustees, it seems to me that they want to be cool by conforming to the faculty's ideological conformity (or else they would rish being called racist, etc.).

As an aside, I play music related to the lecture I am giving that day as my students arrive. I play the music I like (mostly jazz, rock, and blues)--that is, I am myself and do not try to cater to the students' tastes. I think that the big payoff is that the students know that they can be themselves when doing their assignments.

In this age of conformity, it is necessary for everyone to act as an individual--and use their big people words, evidence, and reasoning to convince others of their position.

Thank you Ilya for publishing your talk.

thanks,

randy

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
Mar 29

The problem with Shared Governance and Academic Freedom is that neither actually is a guarantee that a vibrant, open minded, intellectually rigorous academic community or competent teaching environment will result. It is much like the argument that parents are those best positioned to know how to raise their own children. In a country with a 50% divorce rate and massive numbers of children caught up in custody battles or outright foster care, the courts long ago realized that many American adults are simply not fit to be parents (and in many cases to govern their own affairs) and the state has had to step in to protect children and the wider community. It is time that academia was required to join the real world in this way and recognize that most academic faculty have demonstrated that they lack the ability to participate in competent shared governance and that they are wholly unwilling to actually support the academic freedom of anyone but those who share their own narrow opinions. If we think of the university as a family and the academics as the parents, they have shown they are both guilty of neglect and abuse of those they have been charged to protect. Time for the courts (voters, taxpayers, trustees, elected officials) to remove the incompetent "parents" and appoint competent outside agents to protect the best interests of students and actual academic freedom. Part of the latter needs must include the immediate and permanent termination (funding and employment) of ANY academic who participates in cancel culture of another person. It also means that faculty should have almost NO role in hiring. They certainly should be asked to provide input on the academic qualifications of candidates, but they should NOT be making decisions on hiring, tenure and promotion as they, as a group, have demonstrated they cannot use such authority effectively.

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