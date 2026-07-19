Heterodox STEM

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Judy Parrish's avatar
Judy Parrish
2d

I would like to say I'm surprised and horrified, but "surprised" would be inaccurate. Tomasi's course should be required alongside the other required courses. Having once been a dean, I can assertively say that almost all college administrators are complete weenies with no backbone. When I used my spine, I gained more friends than enemies; why other administrators don't see that they would, too, is beyond me. No wonder college administrators are so universally hated. They are hated for just being administrators by those who swallow the current idiotic pap and they are hated for being spineless by those who want (need?) them to stand up against it.

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Jan in NW FL's avatar
Jan in NW FL
2d

Tragic but too common. To the student: “If you already know everything via your “truth”, why bother with school? Only to get a “degree “ that represents nothing learned?”

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