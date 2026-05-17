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Jan in NW FL's avatar
Jan in NW FL
1d

Great summary. Good luck on helping make it happen. Intellectual laziness and politics are huge barriers.

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
1d

These sound like good suggestions to me...as would financial support for those whose work is able to support/replicate findings.

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