Editor’s note: This post is a part of “How to Reform U.S. Science Funding” series.

Many years ago when I was a new Assistant Professor, while standing around chatting before a faculty meeting, a senior colleague—one of the best scientists I’ve known (HHMI Investigator, member of the National Academy of Sciences, etc.)—casually said to me, “About 80% of published papers are either wrong or don’t add to our understanding.” The meeting began before this could lead to a discussion, but I remembered thinking at the time that he must be a) joking or b) in a bad mood because he just had a paper—one that was both correct and science-advancing—rejected. But I’ve since come to believe that he was right. The remainder of this essay will consist of the reasons why I believe he was right and what kind of reform to science funding it calls for.

The main problem, as I see it, is that our current system funds thousands of small, independent labs headed by “principal investigators” (or “PIs”, for short) who are under considerable pressure to publish positive findings. And publish them they do. This would not be a problem if the findings were correct, but most of them are not. John Ioannidis has already made the statistical case for this in his (in)famous paper from 2005 entitled, “Why Most Published Research Findings Are False” (Ioannidis 2005). And we now know that the problem is even worse than Ioannidis feared, thanks to powerful cognitive biases (Amos Tversky and Kahneman 1971; A. Tversky and Kahneman 1974), such as “confirmation bias” (Born 2024), which motivate a variety of poor practices in experimental design and statistical analysis, including what has come to be known as “p-hacking” (Simmons et al. 2011; Simonsohn et al. 2014). Many of these labs are studying diseases—not a bad thing in and of itself—but they tend to practice what I call “credulous science” as opposed to “skeptical science”: they try to adduce evidence in support of their pet hypothesis, instead of trying to disprove it, while also ignoring other credible hypotheses. This leads to “weak inference,” in contradistinction to the “strong inference” championed by Platt (Platt 1964). The latter results from enumerating plausible alternative hypotheses and then devising experiments that will yield different outcomes under different hypotheses.

Note that I do not wish to make a fetish of hypothesis-driven research. Especially in a field like biology, where so much remains to be discovered, we often get completely unanticipated results, and, if the surprise is a relatively large effect, it is usually fruitful to pursue the data where it leads. In fact, hypotheses are themselves sources of bias—they can blind us to other possible interpretations of the data and lead us down blind alleys (Herrup 2023). For this reason, experts in experimental design have championed “question-driven” rather than “hypothesis-driven” approaches (Glass 2014).

Much has been written about the family of problems outlined above—for a particularly detailed and insightful account of their history, see this blogpost by Andrew Gelman (Gelman 2016)—and my aim is not to recapitulate it. Suffice it to say that they have produced a near-perfect storm of false-positive science (Simmons et al. 2011) that has come to be referred to as the “reproducibility crisis” (Baker 2016; Cobey et al. 2024; Begley and Ellis 2012; Open Science Collaboration 2015). Having spent a considerable part of my career trying to improve the situation through better education of graduate students (Born 2019, 2024) and collaborative efforts, such as the NIH-sponsored “Community for Rigor,” I’ve come to the rather depressing conclusion that, while these efforts are important, they won’t have the desired effect unless we also change “the system.” And by “the system” I mean the powerful incentives—chiefly, research grants and academic promotions—to publish positive results regardless of whether they are likely to be true.

The additional problem of published research that may be sound but that provides a minimal scientific advance is a thornier one, and I will not deal with it extensively here. I think the above issues with “getting it right,” are sufficiently severe and widespread that they alone justify the recommendations I make below. However, the fundamental issue is that in many published papers, the underlying scientific question is not sufficiently well formulated to allow a clear conclusion to be made. The result, as my senior colleague put it in a subsequent email exchange, is that “we end up with mountains of papers yielding little knowledge, just relational observations that cannot be reproduced without having the exact conditions of the original experiments.” This problem is likely best addressed at the training stages of scientific development, although changes made to grant-proposal evaluation might also be useful.

With the above background and justification, I propose the following five changes to science funding.

1) Shrink the total number of investigators funded but fund them more appropriately (i.e. adjusting for inflation in costs of doing research) and for longer periods of time. A potential model for this would be the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

2) Shift the balance of the NIH funding portfolio towards basic research and away from disease-focused research. The burden of translational research can be picked up by the biotech and pharma industries where the profit motive discourages credulous science: companies can’t afford to spend a lot of time chasing bad ideas, so they have a strong incentive to do the kind of skeptical science that quickly reveals unfruitful lines of research.

3) Adjust grant-scoring criteria to focus more on the investigator and less on the project. Evaluate investigators by giving less weight to publications in high-profile journals and more weight to the reliability of an investigator’s findings and sustained impact on the field. For new investigators, the proposed experiments would need to take on more importance, but one could still emphasize the investigator using a combination of publications and letters of recommendation.

4) Emphasize reproducibility by allowing a longer time window for reevaluation of investigator quality. While not relevant to science funding, it would also be helpful if universities would include a “revocability clause” in tenure contracts if the investigator’s work subsequently proves to be unreliable.

5) Enforce the requirement to publicly post all data, materials and code from published work in a useable format. This would require additional staff to confirm that requisite materials are available and properly formatted, and to field complaints from other scientists who may be trying, unsuccessfully, to use the materials. Failure to comply would result in the inability of the investigator to apply for future funding. Require pre-registration for any study that has translational potential and ensure that even negative results are published—a model similar to ClinicalTrials.gov.

These proposals should be viewed as a starting point. The specifics are intended only to paint a more vivid picture of the kind of thing I have in mind, and they should not be taken too literally. Details of the policy changes should keep the overarching goals in mind, but be guided by data, feasibility and input from other stakeholders.

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References:

Baker, Monya. 2016. “Reproducibility Crisis.” Nature 533 (26): 353–66.

Begley, C. Glenn, and Lee M. Ellis. 2012. “Raise Standards for Preclinical Cancer Research.” Nature 483 (7391): 531–33.

Born, Richard T. 2019. “Banishing ‘Black/White Thinking’: A Trio of Teaching Tricks.” eNeuro 6 (6): ENEURO.0456-19.2019. https://doi.org/10.1523/ENEURO.0456-19.2019.

Born, Richard T. 2024. “Stop Fooling Yourself! (Diagnosing and Treating Confirmation Bias).” Commentary. eNeuro 11 (10). https://doi.org/10.1523/ENEURO.0415-24.2024.

Cobey, Kelly D., Sanam Ebrahimzadeh, Matthew J. Page, et al. 2024. “Biomedical Researchers’ Perspectives on the Reproducibility of Research.” PLoS Biology 22 (11): e3002870.

Gelman, Andrew (Statistical Modeling, Causal Inference, and Social Science). 2016. “What Has Happened down Here Is the Winds Have Changed.” Blog. https://statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu/2016/09/21/what-has-happened-down-here-is-the-winds-have-changed/.

Glass, David J. 2014. Experimental Design for Biologists. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press Cold Spring Harbor.

Herrup, Karl. 2023. How Not to Study a Disease: The Story of Alzheimer’s. Mit Press.

Ioannidis, John P. A. 2005. “Why Most Published Research Findings Are False.” PLoS Medicine 2 (8): e124. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.0020124.

Open Science Collaboration. 2015. “Estimating the Reproducibility of Psychological Science.” Science 349 (6251): aac4716.

Platt, John R. 1964. “Strong Inference: Certain Systematic Methods of Scientific Thinking May Produce Much More Rapid Progress than Others.” Science 146 (3642): 347–53. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.146.3642.347.

Simmons, Joseph P., Leif D. Nelson, and Uri Simonsohn. 2011. “False-Positive Psychology: Undisclosed Flexibility in Data Collection and Analysis Allows Presenting Anything as Significant.” Psychological Science 22 (11): 1359–66. https://doi.org/10.1177/0956797611417632.

Simonsohn, Uri, Leif D. Nelson, and Joseph P. Simmons. 2014. “P-Curve: A Key to the File-Drawer.” Journal of Experimental Psychology. General 143 (2): 534–47. https://doi.org/10.1037/a0033242.

Tversky, A., and D. Kahneman. 1974. “Judgment under Uncertainty: Heuristics and Biases.” Science (New York, N.Y.) 185 (4157): 1124–31. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.185.4157.1124.

Tversky, Amos, and Daniel Kahneman. 1971. “Belief in the Law of Small Numbers.” Psychological Bulletin 76 (2): 105.