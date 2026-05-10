Heterodox STEM

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
11h

This is an interesting idea, definitely worth considering. I cannot agree more that the current system has become too bureaucratic and simply unsustainable.

Reply
Share
Pacificus's avatar
Pacificus
10h

Your proposal is innovative but, truth be told, hard for me to say if it will actually work as intended. But keep on advocating for change tot the current system of scientific inquiry, one in which the search for truth is in fourth place, behind jobs, grants, and publications... we all see the result of that system...

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heterodox STEM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture