Editor’s note: This post is a part of “How to Reform U.S. Science Funding” series.

When President Roosevelt asked Vannevar Bush for a proposal for the federal government to fund basic research in universities, Bush’s response (actually the response of a panel of distinguished academics, university administrators, and corporate managers) was Science: The Endless Frontier (henceforth STEF). Their proposal included block grants to universities to allocate through their normal mechanisms of funding research, through university research committees, direct appeals to university presidents or research administrators, or outreach to private companies for support. The first cyclotrons were developed through this model, for example. It was admirably suited to the fluid, opportunistic, nimble, sometimes ad hoc nature of curiosity-driven research.

When the first National Science Foundation Act was presented to President Truman in 1948, he vetoed it, out of concern that it violated norms of accountability for expenditures of public funds. The National Science Foundation Act of 1950 tried to address Truman’s concerns, and was signed into law, establishing the federalization of academic research that we all are living in today.

The NSF Act of 1950 did not specify a funding mechanism. Those details were to be determined by the National Science Board. There was a funding model ready at hand, the research contract, which had long been used by government agencies who needed scientific expertise that could not be met by in-house scientists. Essential aspects of research contracts include limited duration, specified timelines and plans of work, and specified deliverables. The NIH had been issuing research contracts to outside contractors since 1943, so the National Science Board decided that they would follow the research contract model as well.

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This turned out to be a foundational mistake, largely because the research contract model is utterly unsuited to the culture of basic research. Basic science is driven by creativity, which does not come forth on a specified timeline, no matter how much money is thrown at it. Nor can it specify deliverables: in basic research, the end points are unknown, and often unknowable. Most of the complaints from scientists about research funding – the “grants treadmill”, the flim-flammery of indirect costs, the exhausting perpetual scramble for grants, the emphasis on grantsmanship rather than discovery, the maddening science bureaucracy, the faux metrics of scientific “productivity” that determine scientists’ careers, the ongoing pressure for conformity, crowd-following, and outright dishonesty, all to keep the grants money flowing – are traceable to this misguided decision. To save science, this foundational mistake must be undone.

There have been various attempts to address this problem over the years, which I have outlined in my recent report for the National Association of Scholars on science reform, Rescuing Science. In this article, I outline what I think is the most promising reform to restore the ethic of discovery to the academic sciences. It has been proposed by Johan Bollen, a professor of informatics at Indiana University, He names it self-organized funding allocation, or SOFA.

As much as I am aware, SOFA has never been implemented anywhere. It is not hard to see why. If implemented, SOFA dismantles the current bureaucratic edifice of science funding, and puts decisions about the allocation of research monies squarely where it rightfully belongs: in the hands of scientists. If implemented, scientists will never have to submit applications for research grants again. Many rice bowls will thereby be broken, but it would restore the spirit of discovery that is being crushed under the weight of our current system. Seems like a good trade-off.

SOFA is widely misunderstood, which may account for resistance from scientists. It is built around an annual block grant to qualifying scientists, say researchers in a tenure-track or tenured university position. Scientists do not apply for this allocation: Bollen’s hypothetical allocation is $100,000 annually to each qualifying researcher (Figure 1). A condition attaches to this annual allocation: the researcher must give away a proportion of the allocation to other scientists: Bollen’s hypothetical is 50%. The contributions must be anonymous, so the recipient does not know who the donor is.

Elements of self organized funding allocation

Decisions about how to disburse the allocation are entirely within the purview of individual scientists, constrained only by due safeguards against cronyism. A scientist can disburse the entire contribution to a single individual, or it can be disbursed to multiple individuals. If a scientist sees a colleague undertaking a promising, but risky and underfunded line of inquiry, the entire allocation can be directed there. This can be aggregative: if many individuals direct their allocations to a promising line of research, substantial sums can accrue. Allocations can also be distributive: if a scientist wants to seed promising young scientists to help them establish their research careers, the allocation can be distributed to multiple individuals.

Scaled up to the entire population of funded researchers, the self-organized dynamics of large crowds will distribute funds in a far more cost effective manner that better reflects the diverse interests of scholars, not science bureaucrats, politicians, or university administrations: it’s estimated that 40% of researchers’ efforts are presently expended on the grants hustle with nearly a third of the monies going to fund bloated and meddlesome university administrations. The actual figures are probably worse.

If adopted as the norm, SOFA would liberate scientists to do science in a way they have not seen since 1950, enabling them the time and energy to think again, and to put the progress of science solely in their hands, where it rightly belongs. What’s not to like?