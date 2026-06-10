Over 1200 STEM faculty at the University of California (UC) have bravely spoken out against the absurdly low math preparation of many UC undergrads and the waste of talent this entails. Leading universities should screen for the finest students, who can best benefit from fine professors and vice-versa. Restoration of ACT/SAT requirements will not suffice, as their standards are too low too. Even the math APs fail to stretch our “mathletes” enough. The quickest and easiest remedy is to adopt England’s superior system and make amendments from there.

One mark of a superior culture is willingness to adopt and adapt attractive features of other cultures. Japan, for example, has long impressed for its emulation of German beer and US baseball. In middle/high school math education, US performance is disappointing. We spend enormous resources trying to raise the low end while assuming that the high end is mostly “good enough”—something we would never do in sports. Some countries handle this much better; I don’t know which system is best. However, England’s system is by far the easiest for the US to emulate thanks to our mostly common language, our similar concerns about opportunity and fairness, and the abundant resources to facilitate transition.

Measures of Competency

England’s General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) is a set of exams taken by students age 15-16, graded on a scale of 1 through 9, with 4 considered a standard pass and 5 a high pass. While there are dozens of GCSE exams, Math (“Maths” in UK parlance) and English have special importance. Students are required to keep studying Math and English and retaking the exams until they either achieve 4s or turn 18. Absent those 4s, few entry-level administrative or retail jobs, no advanced apprenticeship program, and no university track program will accept them. Indeed, few students can enter university tracks without passing at least 5 GSCEs.

Let me acknowledge that a minimal GCSE pass, let alone stop-retaking-at-age-18, might not generate more math literacy than the US system does. Both countries would likely benefit from more vigorous promotion of vocational education (now renamed CTE in the US to offset the perceived stigma). Some of those grads, inspired by hands-on exploration, might find their way back to STEM. However, I want to focus on high school math preparation, which is where the UK excels,

Two GCSE Math tiers are offered. Foundation is easier but awards no grade higher than 5. Its closest US comparators are the slightly easier math component of the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) and the harder math component of the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) often used to test Common Core proficiency.

Only the GSCE Math Higher tier can award the 6-9 grades that are required for university admission to university-level STEM, economics, or (with rare exceptions) medicine or psychology. Most of them require at least a 7. Some of its questions demand knowledge of formal proof, geometry, and vectors that the math portions of the ACT and SAT do not cover. It also requires more trigonometry, algebraic manipulation, and gradient estimation. A good comparator was Level 1 of the SAT Math Subject exam, which is no longer offered.

A Math grade of at least 6 or 7 is also required for admission to the two-year A-level math course that starts in what we could call 11th grade. It covers most of what we would call AP Calculus BC, AP Physics C: Mechanics, and the mathematical foundations of AP Statistics. After the first half, students can take the AS-level Math exam, which covers precalculus and the calculus of polynomials, making it more advanced than AP Precalculus though less advanced than Calculus AB. AS-level Math is considered adequate math preparation for “soft” quantitative degrees in psychology, business, geography, architecture and sociology, and it boosts admissions chances at mid-tier universities. However, a full A-level Math exam is a strict gatekeeper for university admission in STEM, Economics, Finance, and Actuarial Science. The elite 24-member Russell Group normally requires an A* or A grade, which about 40% of exam takers achieve.

For “hard” quantitative degrees, most top UK universities require Further Math as well, unless the school does not offer it. Further Math goes well beyond Calculus BC to introduce linear algebra, 3D vector geometry, second-order differential equations, harmonic motion, regression analysis, graph theory and linear programming. It is taught either alongside A-level Math in senior years or after an accelerated version of A-level math ends. Conditional admission offers at the Russell Group often require an A* or A on the Further Math exam, which again about 40% of exam takers achieve.

Here is a chart Claude prepared ranking the exams by mathematical complexity. Other LLMs I queried provided similar rankings. Bear in mind that England’s math sequences tend to be broader than their US counterparts, most notably in the span of A-level Math compared to Calculus BC.

Let us now compare numbers of achievers, bearing in mind that the US has nearly 6 times the school-age population of England. In 2025, 212 thousand students scored 6 or higher in GSCE Math. The nearest US counterpart is the less advanced Math sections of the ACT and SAT. ChatGPT rates 6 or higher as roughly equivalent to 560 or higher on SAT Math and 23 or higher on ACT math, with total 1.05 million achievers. England’s share of students reaching this level was about 20% higher than the corresponding US share on a significantly less advanced test.

For A-level math, 47 thousand takers in 2025 scored A* or A. Their closest US counterpart is the 71 thousand scorers of 5 on Calculus BC. England’s students were four times as likely as US students to reach a similar threshold of excellence.

In 2025, 19 thousand students took the Further Math exam, for which there is no close US analogue. Of these, 11 thousand scored A* or A while another 4 thousand scored B. While tens of thousands of US high school students take math courses that are more advanced than Calculus BC, very few achieve the breadth and rigor provided by Further Math.

Flexibility

Standardized testing over wide ranges of competence allows England to rely more on competitive grades for admission with fewer doubts about underlying merit. It is particularly useful in tailoring the level and type of instruction to the ability and interest of most students. However, it poses three kinds of risks in identifying and cultivating the truly gifted. First, some youngsters might benefit from more advanced instruction before GCSEs. Second, mastery of a given syllabus is less worthy than creative application of core concepts. Third, strong students at weak schools tend to get left behind.

To help address the first risk, 6%-7% of students are formally introduced to calculus in what we would call 10thgrade. The main program is a GSCE Further Math program offered by the AQA education charity. A smaller but even more advanced program is offered by a Cambridge-sponsored exam board.

To help address the second risk, top-tier universities are relying increasingly on a 2.5 hour Test of Mathematics for University Admission (TMUA) that requires no math beyond the AS level. The 40 questions prize novel application and logical reasoning. Here is an example supplied by Gemini:

A straight line L passes through the point (1,2). P is the proposition “If the y-intercept of L is negative, then the x-intercept is positive”. Which of the statements P, the converse of P, and the contrapositive of P are true?

At Oxford, Cambridge, and Imperial, professors introduce a mathematical concept the candidate has never seen before, ask them to solve a problem on a whiteboard, and watch students’ reactions when their memorized algorithms fail. They look for “fluid intelligence” and teachability. And well before university applications, top students are exposed to non-syllabus mathematics competitions run by the UK Mathematics Trust, culminating in the British Mathematical Olympiad (BMO). A strong performance there is a big plus in high-level admissions.

To help address the third risk, England’s Advanced Mathematics Support Programme (AMSP) provides bright students at weak schools extensive online tuition, weekend masterclasses, and access to roving tutors. England has also founded a network of highly selective Specialist Mathematics Schools, modeled on the Russian Kolmogorov physics and math schools. They actively recruit top 15-year-old mathematicians from underperforming local schools to focus on A-level Math, Further Math, and Physics.

All of this is backed by a rich infrastructure of study aids, exercises, online activities, and tutors using a language remarkably similar to our own. Only pride and inertia keep us from tapping it. Here let me add a personal note. My youngest son graduated top in math from a renowned US boarding school. However, his math education was inferior to what my oldest son and daughter received in England. Theirs was better grounded, more thorough, and more tuned to creative problem-solving. Why keep hammering on our wobbly math education wheel, when we can so easily import something better?

This is not to claim that the UK system is ideal. Personally, I would prefer more open competition between different math pedagogies, with more parental and student choice and with more transparent monitoring of results. The US has absorbed top math talent from around the world, and who bring with them many seeds of innovation. Unfortunately, our pre-university math ground is so caked with the sludge of low expectations, weak vetting, bureaucratic inertia, and politicized selection that few seeds can take root. Our students and our universities deserve much better. Emulating England’s system is the easiest way to start.