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David44's avatar
David44
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The thing I missed in this is any reference to the narrowness of the curriculum in the UK in the last two grades at school and then at university, which I think changes the significance of some of this information.

In the UK, in the equivalent of 11th and 12th grade, people typically study no more than 3 or 4 subjects for A-Level: so a person might take (e.g.) English, French, History - and that is all. This will be a preparation for reading one of those subjects at university. And if you read History at university, you will typically study only history. No literature, no math, no science. A person choosing that option will do no science or math after the age of 16 ever again, and nothing except History after the age of 18. Two thirds of UK A-Level students do not take math, and hence have no math at all after the age of 16.

Conversely, a large proportion of the people who DO take A-Level math are taking it alongside science subjects such as Physics or Chemistry, and will study no history or literature after the age of 16. And, of course, the corollary of that is that the people doing Maths A-Level will devote a lot more of their school day to it - which is, of course, why they can do these more advanced topics as part of it.

This works extremely well - if what you want is well-trained narrow specialists. But you couldn't simply introduce the UK Maths A-Level into the US system while keeping everything else the same. You couldn't have everyone do Maths A-Level while keeping the same amount of teaching in languages, literature, history, art, music, social science etc. - some of those things would have to be dropped. And you couldn't drop them without changing the nature of the US undergraduate curriculum: you would have to abandon the generalist degree where everyone studies some literature, languages, science etc. at the universities, with the generalist study at high school providing some measure (if not a very high measure!) of preparation for all of those.

There might be a good case for that! But it is a much bigger case, and a much heavier lift, than simply reforming the high school math curriculum to make it more like the UK.

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Thomas J. Snodgrass's avatar
Thomas J. Snodgrass
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This is a great essay. I might point out that there are some other systems that offer impressive performance besides the UK system.

The Finnish system, at least until recently, did pretty well on the OECD PISA exam. This relies on superbly trained teachers. It delivers these results at much lower cost than the US system. It also does so with a very short school day and a very short school year, similar to the US system.

Alberta does pretty well on the OECD PISA exam. It has a much longer school day and a longer school year than the American or Finnish school systems. They rely heavily on "tracking" or "streaming" at both the high school and college level. Different levels of classes are offered in each subject over this period, as many as 6 or 7 levels or more in the same institution. Apparently there have been some recent reforms to try to enhance performance for more promising students.

American KIPP and Success Academy schools also deliver outstanding performance. The students involved are from traditionally very poorly performing communities. But in the right environment, they thrive. DC's Dunbar High school was another example of this, from roughly a century ago. It is now a pale shadow of what it once was.

NYC's Bronx High School of Science and Stuyvescent School both have decades-long records of superior performance. Entry is by blind competitive exams. Unfortunately, NYC might very well destroy these schools (as well as the NYC High School of the Arts and other magnet schools), as they have been threatening to do for decades now.

Virginia's Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology also offers an example of what can be done with intense focus. Once again, social forces are attempting to destroy Thomas Jefferson HSST. Undoubtedly there are other magnet schools around the US which also do quite well.

We can learn from all of these, and other experiments like Musk's Ad Astra schools. I think we should, and if my startup is successful, I intend to see that programs are put in place to this end.

I remember interviews given by Australian diplomats to the US, who were appalled by the school system they observed in the US. Australia might not be the top performing school system, but it is a lot better than what the US has. Even the private schools in the US are quite pitiful, from my observations.

One of the biggest problems the US faces is that it has populated its grade school teacher ranks with some of the least competent imaginable. As an example, I should mention a conversation I had with a teacher who held a masters in philosophy. He taught at the local high school. He was tasked with offering teacher training to his fellow teachers. A few principals sat in, including his own principal.

The teacher-philosopher decided to use as teaching material some simple descriptions of poetry. He only mentioned the concept of a "rhyme" to this audience. His own principal stood up at the mention of the word "rhyme" and threw a cursing tantrum. He did not know what a "rhyme" was and said no one knew what rhymes were, and did not need to know. He threatened and screamed. He caused such disruption that the entire teacher training session was effectively destroyed. This philosopher-teacher was shocked.

I have tutored middle school teachers who teach mathematics (to help them pass internal exams to get higher salaries). I was stunned to realize that they did not know what a linear equation was and how to solve it. They did not understand that if you have an equation with an equals sign in it, that any operation you perform on the left hand side of the equals sign must also be performed to the right hand side of the equals sign. They had never heard of this before, and proved highly resistant to the concept. I doubt that they ever absorbed this, even after hours of instruction and examples.

Two immense unions that are politically active (that is, give lots of lobbying money to politicians) exist primarily to enforce low and decreasing standards and performance. The US system is obscenely expensive, compared to other systems around the world, but delivers less. That is, the US system is incredibly inefficient.

Parents in some jurisdictions, like Washington DC, protest (with lots of threats of violence) to maintain low and decreasing standards. This has derailed many reform efforts over the years.

So, what do we do with the leeches (that is, administrators; in the NYC system, it estimated that 95 cents out of every education dollar is wasted on them) in the US system that consume the vast majority of the resources for education? What do we do with these abysmal teachers who could not meet any reasonable standards themselves (including more than half of the DC teachers who cannot read and write)? How do we deal with violent parents? How do we deal with the lobbyists? How do we deal with the teacher's unions?

I do not think any system from elsewhere can be imported wholesale into the US. It would be instantly rejected, like "Common Core" was.

The most common question I get from parents and even teachers is, what good is mathematics? When will students ever use it? I am shocked at the levels of ignorance. We must make sure that the public and the students, starting at very young ages, understand how mathematics is used in a modern society. Otherwise, motivating any change will be exceedingly difficult.

So as much as I am in favor of reform of the US system, you cannot impose any outside system (including the UK system) on the US by brute force. It will inevitably be rejected. Any reforms have to be very carefully implemented and sold to the public and the politicians.

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