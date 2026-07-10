Heterodox STEM

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Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
2d

Excellent analysis. I do hope that the tide is changing and that SAT will be restored at the UC and at USC as well.

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Typhoid Mary's avatar
Typhoid Mary
2d

While I’m thrilled to see the NYT’s confession, don’t run out and buy your SAT flashcards just yet.

The Dems are simply trying to memory hole ALL their damning policies before the midterms. The media arm of the Democratic Party is going to subtly walk back all their nonsense, so they can pass more outrageous, DSA-level shit once they win the elections.

When people tell you who they are, believe them. Remember. And, vote accordingly.

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