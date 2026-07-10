On July 6, the editorial board of the New York Times delivered a damning judgment on the anti-SAT hymnal. It is well argued and doesn’t swoon over the hymnal’s odes to DEI. This matters because the NYT presides over the largest secular church in America and previously circulated that hymnal here, here, and here, topped off with an op-ed by Janet Napolitano, then-UC President, headlined “Go Ahead, California, Get Rid of the SAT”. The NYT also held mum the last month while other outlets reported on the UC faculty open letters. The switch is remarkable. While not confessing to prior sin, the NYT provides cover for self-styled progressives’ return to normalcy—here the principle that elite college admissions should prize academic merit over DEI.

The zeitgeist is shifting even among UC faculty. The STEM faculty open letter has over 2300 signers now, including 80 STEM department chairs, with most signing weeks after initial publication and media discussion. Over 900 UC non-STEM faculty have signed a companion open letter. Fears of DEI censure seem to have eroded.

According to the NYT, even Janet Napolitano has changed her mind. “It was a worthwhile experiment”, she told the NYT, “but as the results come in, it is increasingly clear that the experiment needs to be revisited.” The NYT translated her bureaucratic doublespeak into “favors its reversal”.

Best of all, the NYT openly addressed the “misunderstanding” that the SAT and ACT discriminate against students by race or family income. It cited two strands of academic research refuting that. The first is that “other tests show similarly large economic and racial gaps”. The second is that “SAT scores strongly predict [elite] college grades”. Here is the chart it displays to illustrate the second point.

The chart is drawn from published research by economists John Friedman, Bruce Sacerdote, Douglas Steiger and Michel Tine. The relationship remains strong when focused on students from disadvantaged high schools or under-represented minorities. Here are two more of their charts.

Guess what hardly predicts elite college grades at all: high school GPA, the very criterion that UC chose to focus on.

Thus, UC tossed the indicator that fairly predicted the academic success of students from bad schools or under-represented minorities in favor of a biased indicator that covers up poor instruction or poor learning with grade inflation. Ostensibly, those weakly prepared would be so stirred by the incantations of their professors and the affirmations of their DEI administrators that they would leapfrog to parity and beyond. Instead—surprise, surprise—most had serious trouble meeting elite standards and lost heart in the program, as did their professors. The process ignored the far better routes California had prepared over many decades and funded well: advancement through the network of Community Colleges and State Universities.

To buttress its case, the NYT links to videos of UC regents tacitly admitting that they had wrongly voted for a ban. Jelani Nelson, a Black computer science professor at UC Berkeley—now on leave at Anthropic—is cited for writing “They succumbed to the fad of the moment”. Evidently, so had the NYT. But now it discovers old news that is now deemed fit to print:

Tellingly, when the university system announced in 2020 that it was going test-blind, it also vowed to develop an alternative test that would be “fair,” “useful” and “reliable.” The system has since abandoned the effort as “not feasible”. The reversal is a sign of the obvious: Any fair, reliable test would have results resembling those of the SAT and ACT.

Banning the SAT/ACT reflected the same 2020 mindset that called for “defunding the police”. While it seemed glorious virtue-signaling at the time, it harmed the very people it claimed to protect. While frank expiation would inspire more trust, pretending that one never endorsed this can be a useful second-best.

Restoration of the SAT and ACT is only a partial fix. They are mixtures of aptitude tests and measures of standard high school achievement. I want elite universities to focus more on elite achievement, as recommended decades ago by this former UC president and generally practiced by top UK universities. However, there is something satisfying about the NYT’s endorsement. Academic “aptitude” is largely a euphemism for IQ, as IQ is simply the principal component of various aptitude tests. Hence the NYT is implicitly admitting that

Students differ significantly in academic ability and dedication.

Group differences in these attributes don’t necessarily involve discrimination (as Trump’s DOJ argues for ending “disparate impact” liability).

Top universities should refocus on academic merit.

In short, we need to treat high-quality academic pursuits more like high-quality sports. The sooner our fractured polity can agree on this, the better. I applaud the NYT for speaking out to its congregants so persuasively.