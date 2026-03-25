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Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
Mar 25

"Have we reached the ultimate stage of absurdity when some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, while other people are not held responsible for what they themselves are doing today?" -- Thomas Sowell.

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
Mar 25

Thank you for this excellent compilation. You could add the following thoughts to your list:

1. Since it was black Africans and Arabs who enslaved those sold to the Europeans...it is THEY who owe reparations to their descendants just as the person who stole my stereo and sold it to someone else is the person responsible for the crime.

2. Many American and European families made great sacrifices to free black slaves...sacrifices their own brethren did not make. Should not they be compensated for that service? As you point out...Europeans did not invent African slavery...but they did end it...something neither the Africans nor Arabs did.

3. African Americans, like Native Americans, also held slaves including such notable families as those of Barack Obama and Kamala Harris. Are they not just as culpable to pay in a reparation scheme.

4. Massive welfare payments and discriminatory "reparations" in the form of affirmative action have been given to people of color who did NOT experience slavery at the expense of people who did NOT practice or benefit from slavery. Do these payments and damages not also have to be budgeted for in reparations?

5. And a specific example: The Minnesota Somali community, a group whose ancestors were involved in the slave trade, have now stolen $19 Billion from the taxpayers of one state. Much of this money was sent back to Africa. Will Somalia be repaying these stolen funds?

Africans and their descendants in the rest of the world have no valid claim for reparations.

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