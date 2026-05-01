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Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
20h

This is a simple math -- an excess in one corner creates a depletion in another. The same argument applies to sex imbalance at faculty level. And it is almost never acknowledged that under-representation of women in some areas of STEM needs to be taken together with the over-representation of women in other fields.

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
20h

There are huge double standards in play here. The most simple explanation states the standard thus: Women's underrepresentation is a societal emergency in any activity/major that has high status and in which women WISH to be involved. No other deviation from demographic equity in any field, major or activity matters.

Some examples from my own experience...math included. Back in the 1970's the University of. New Hampshire student body was approximately 60:40 Male to Female. This was considered a huge problem with massive outreach and efforts to increase the number of female students. By the 1990's UNH had a 40:60 Male to Female Ratio. Thanks to Title IX this created huge problems in athletics were achieving a 40:60 ratio of Male:Female athletes could only be achieved by creating women's sports that could not field functional teams due to lack of interest/talent among women and cancelling fully staffed and long successful men's teams. This caused many male students to leave the university, further skewing the Male:Female student ratio toward women.

This was not considered a problem, but now the distribution of the remaining male students became the activist front. The College of Engineering and Physical Science was heavily criticized because its overall student body was 75:25 Male:Female. Demands were made to increase the presence of women at the expense of men. When it was pointed out that the greatest gender imbalance actually existed in the larger College of Liberal Arts/Humanities with its 14:86 Male to Female ratio. What was the response of campus activists? Proponents of this argument were immediately denounced as misogynist!

A second example comes from the field of elementary education in which I teach. Elementary Education majors historically have some of the weakest academic performance in the university as measured by performance in general education courses, particularly in STEM which created a significant problem given my faculty position was created to improve the geoscience knowledge of such students so they would be more effective teachers. The major is also roughly 5:95 Male:Female with large social pressure favoring women versus men in the field. What I found in my classes was somewhat surprising. Despite men being vanishingly rare in the classes, they actually were some of the best students possessing not just the intellectual ability to comprehend the science but also a sincere interest and social skills to become effective teachers. This is a major concern as 1/3 of new teachers burn out and leave the profession within the first 3 years.

One would expect that these talented male students would have had an easy time getting jobs given their good academic credentials and the supposed societal push toward having more male role models in elementary schools for kids. Sadly, the male students, despite their credentials, were actively discriminated AGAINST in the job market. It turns out that school hiring committees made up of teachers and principals in such schools are dominated if not entirely composed of women who are suspicious of, if not outright hostile to, prospective male colleagues. Several of my most promising male students reported literally being asked if they had inappropriate (i.e. sexual) interests in children for wanting to be in this profession. It should be noted that statistically FEMALE teachers are MORE likely than male teachers to engage in sexual misconduct with their students.

Again...DEI is not actually even about creating equitable representation and outcomes based on race and gender. It is about advancing certain demographic groups over others in this case women over men. Sadly, this sexist bias is widespread and well supported by government, academic and industry.

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