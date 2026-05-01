An article from the Williams Record (see editor’s comments below).

On March 18, the Record published a piece on sex-ratio imbalance — an excess of men — in the economics major while ignoring similar or larger imbalances (including imbalances in the opposite direction) in other departments. But this is logic and math, pure and simple: In a college that is roughly 50 percent female, an excess of women in some majors (e.g., ~75 percent in biology and psychology in the class of 2026, based on a hand-count of departmental major rosters) must be balanced by an excess of men in others. Ultimately, this demand for equity (equal representation of the sexes in all majors) might be misguided.

Female share of undergraduate degrees. Data and image source via American Enterprise Institute

Humans are not blank slates, and many studies show that males and females have, on average, different preferences and behaviors which can affect their choice of major and profession. While some of these differences are influenced by societal norms, others have been molded by a billion years of the evolutionary process of sexual selection. True fairness in representation lies not in achieving parity, but in respecting individual preferences.

The persistent under-representation of women in economics (36 percent in the department’s 2023 internal report) is real. But the sources in the article try to explain this “imbalance” by lack of access, lack of incentives, or outright discrimination against women. A more evidence-based explanation should include the awareness that sex differences in educational and vocational preferences have been documented across decades of psychological research.

It is undeniable that society’s incentives and prohibitions guide what is a permissible career path for each sex. However, as someone who studies evolutionary biology, I also note that millions of years of sexual selection have produced average differences in behavior and preferences between the sexes — differences that appear early, are cross-cultural, and persist even in the most egalitarian societies today. Past sexual selection produced not only different body sizes and strengths, but also different behaviors. In mammals, females bear the far higher reproductive costs — pregnancy, lactation, and extended parental investment — while male investment in most species is limited to a brief copulation and sperm delivery. Over millions of years, this asymmetry has favored greater male risk-taking, aggression, and drive for resources — all things that could enhance chances of acquiring a mate.

Females typically invest the most in offspring, making them the “limiting” or least available sex for reproduction, and thus the choosy sex. Sexual selection could thus have had some influence behind often-reported preference differences between sexes. Among humans, males are more “things-oriented,” while females tend toward being “people-oriented.” These patterns appear early: Even young children’s drawings reflect this tendency, with girls drawing people more often than do boys, who like to draw vehicles and machines. Meta-analyses of vocational interests (the well-replicated “people vs. things” dimension) show large, cross-cultural sex differences that predict majors and career choices more accurately than discrimination. There is even a well-known paradox: Differences in professional higher education choices are more sex-biased in richer and more equal countries — likely because in these countries, girls are freer to choose careers they love, rather than being motivated to make money to survive.

Society accepts — without outrage — majors and professions that are heavily female-dominated. Today psychology and biology routinely exceed 60 to 80 percent female nationally, and fields such as nursing and several medical specialties are also overwhelmingly female. We also do not lose sleep over male-dominated professions like policing or trucking. So, why single out economics (and, similarly, political science) for criticism when in fact the overall distribution of majors must balance out to result in an overall 50 percent of women in the College?

There is danger in assuming every inequality reflects bigotry rather than choice. Quick-fix “solutions,” implemented at other colleges, such as covert quotas, lowered admission thresholds for women, or grade inflation to retain women, can backfire spectacularly. Consider a simplified “quota” illustration: Suppose there are 100 male applicants and 10 female applicants. In both groups, test scores average 50, ranging uniformly from 1 to 100. If all 10 women are admitted but only the top 10 men are (enforcing equal sex-ratio for limited number of vacancies), the women cohort’s average score is still 50 while the men cohort’s is now 95. In this hypothetical, the result would lead to greater gender equity but also to a visible achievement gap that reinforces the very stereotypes the intervention aimed to dismantle.

Similar logic applies to artificial grade support. As the Record article noted, female economics students who do not receive an A in the intro economics courses are less likely to continue with the major than male students who receive a grade lower than an A. Major choice, however, is driven by intrinsic preferences, which also shape performance. Thus, efforts to increase representation without addressing underlying preferences might lead to more harm than good.

We should aim for welcoming environments that respect individual preferences and celebrate excellence — whether that leads a student into economics, psychology, or anywhere else — rather than engineering outcomes that ignore the data on why students actually choose their educational paths. If we are comfortable with women dominating biology and psychology, we must be equally comfortable with men dominating economics and political science.

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Editor’s note:

This essay was first published in the Williams Record on April 15, 2026. It was almost immediately attacked by Chad Topaz, a DEI zealot well-known for his previous cancellation campaigns (see, for example, here). As documented on these pages, Topaz is:

a Williams College professor previously part of the Math Department, but now in the Humanities Department. Prof. Topaz was behind the cancellation of Prof. Abigail Thompson, due to her criticism of the use of diversity statements in job hires. The ensuing cancellation resulted in many letters both in favor and against Prof. Thompson’s argument. Following the controversy, Professor Topaz published a paper on the ethnic and gender “diversity” of signatories of both his own letter (against Prof. Thompson) and the letters in defense of Prof. Thompson, initiated by other mathematicians. It is interesting to note that Prof. Topaz’s organization used to receive donations to help others write diversity statements for academic positions.

Topaz has written a lengthy “rebuttal” of Prof. Maroja’s article, in which he—ironically for a math professor—ignores the mathematical logic Prof. Maroja points out.

Another character, Phoebe Cohen, promptly joined forces, sharing her enlightened view on the topic:

According to Cohen, biologists at Williams and all over the country have excelled in female-friendly pedagogy while economists, physicists, and computer scientists continue to teach their subjects in a way inaccessible or alienating to women. Cohen then hastens to add that “people DO loose sleep about the fact that construction is majority men and nursing is majority women.”

Who says the pendulum is swinging back?