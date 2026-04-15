The Stagnation of Discovery

Despite historic levels of federal investment, the rate of fundamental scientific breakthrough has demonstrably decelerated over the last three decades. We find ourselves in an era of “incrementalism”—where the pursuit of the unknown has been replaced by the management of the known. To ensure that American science remains the global vanguard for the next century, we must diagnose why the engine of discovery has stalled and how to decouple it from the bureaucratic weight currently holding it back.

At its core, science is an entrepreneurial enterprise. It requires people to take bold, well-informed risks to pursue the unknown. It requires people who will stop at nothing to accomplish their goals. A majority of these risky pursuits will likely fail. But the few that do succeed result in fundamental breakthroughs that transform the economy and society. The qualities necessary to succeed in science are no different than the qualities needed to succeed as an entrepreneur.

The Problem: Treating Science Like Municipal Bonds

The way science is funded ought to be closer to how a Venture Capital (VC) fund picks an investment. A VC fund succeeds if its bets pay off. It does not waste resources on performative projects or public works that simply employ people without hope of a return. When a VC firm succeeds, the leaders who took the risk directly benefit.

Compare this with how the bureaucracy funds science. Government funding is structurally conservative; the bureaucracy fears blame for failure. Consequently, it funds projects that will definitely “not fail”—safe bets that offer modest improvements on prior work. This is the equivalent of investing in municipal bonds: useful, but with no hope of a revolution.

Projects currently get funded because they receive “community support,” which leads to the promotion of mediocre, expensive consensus. When a brilliant new idea emerges, the bureaucracy often competes to not support it, passing the buck to other agencies. Moreover, funding is increasingly tied to performative requirements that force scientists to engage in work outside of science to promote fashionable social causes. These ideological litmus tests act as a “tax on merit,” diverting intellectual energy away from discovery and toward the navigation of administrative orthodoxy.

The “Google” Test

To visualize the disastrous nature of this mechanism, imagine how a bureaucracy would fund a proposal by Sergei Brin and Larry Page for “Google”:

The Committee: The bureaucracy would convene a workshop inviting Yahoo, AltaVista, and AOL to weigh in. The Report: A massive community report would be written where existing companies request funding to shore up their own dominance. Regulatory Capture: Competitors would provide “unbiased peer review,” casting shade on Google’s algorithm without needing to prove it would fail. Dilution: The funding would be spread across all search engine companies to maintain “equity,” giving Google a pittance. The Compliance Tax: Brin and Page would be required to pledge fealty to political causes to receive that pittance.

The United States has an unparalleled concentration of scientific talent, but we are placing them in a system designed to kill Google-level ideas in the cradle.

Solution I: Financial Reform (Endowments & Overheads)

Centralization stifles innovation. Bold ideas are better nurtured in decentralized systems where individuals who have the detailed knowledge to assess an idea are empowered to take the necessary risk. We must leverage the decentralized power of the American university system—but we must change the incentives.

Incentivizing Internal “Proof-of-Concept” Funds: We should reform the university endowment tax to reward institutions that deploy their own capital directly into high-risk research. If a university uses its endowment to fund “seed grants” for its faculty, those funds should be tax-exempt. This mirrors the R&D tax credits that drive corporate innovation. Capping Indirect Costs: Federal “overhead” payments to universities have become a primary driver of administrative expansion. We must mandate that a significant portion of these indirect costs be ring-fenced exclusively for laboratory infrastructure and high-risk scientific activities. We must stop subsidizing the growth of university administrations and start funding the laboratory.

Solution II: The Scientific Jury System

Scientific agencies should be governed by active practitioners, not career administrators. The current “permanent bureaucracy” model leads to institutional calcification.

Rotating Program Leadership: We propose a “Scientific Jury System” where program managers are drawn from a pool of active, top-performing scientists for limited, three-year terms.

The Faculty Governance Model: Just as faculty serve as department chairs for a set duration, scientists should view agency service as a temporary civic duty to their field. This ensures a constant influx of fresh ideas and prevents the formation of “funding fiefdoms.”

Lottery-Based Selection: To minimize the influence of “old boy networks,” participants could be selected via a merit-weighted lottery of the top 10% of researchers in a given field.

Solution III: Restoring Incentives and “Skin in the Game”

To attract the best minds back into the public service of science, we must align their incentives with the success of the researchers they fund.

The government should institute a performance-based reward system for Program Managers. If a funded project results in a breakthrough of immense economic or scientific value—such as a Nobel Prize-winning discovery or a foundational patent—the manager who had the vision to green-light that “risky” project should be eligible for significant financial bonuses.

By introducing “upside” into the funding process, we can transform the culture from one of risk-mitigation to one of excellence-seeking. We must move toward a system that prizes the “revolutionary” over the “routine.”