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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
just now

The problem here is pretty well defined. Some of the solutions, frankly reinvent the very system that has failed so far (faculty rotaters at NSF for example). One idea that is not mentioned but should be is the question of whether a scientist is a faculty member or a researcher. These are NOT the same thing. A faculty member, by definition has teaching and service opportunities, including to faculty governance, that require a significant commitment of time away from the laboratory in order for them to be done justice. What usually happens is these duties get ignored and farmed out to contingent faculty without tenure protections or are left in the hands of administrators so the "researcher" can focus on their "important" work while enjoying pay and privileges that they have NOT earned by failing to fulfill their teaching and service duties. I propose we solve this by making full time researchers scientists without faculty status. They would still have tenure protections but would NOT have huge service or teaching roles, would NOT have faculty status and would have governance/hiring duties only over their immediate lab. Such a system would allow the researchers to focus on their scholarships while leaving other actual faculty to focus on teaching and university governance as they should be done.

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