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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
Mar 15

If more key words for activist science like "traditional native knowledge" or "climate change" or "identity group science i.e. women's chemistry etc." were added, the percentage of suspect courses would rise significantly in STEM.

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Volodymyr Kuznetsov's avatar
Volodymyr Kuznetsov
Mar 15

“American universities—especially in the humanities and social sciences—have undergone a decades-long shift away from the Western intellectual tradition and toward ideological and activist content.”

The situation in Ukrainian humanities and social sciences is significantly worse and seems completely incurable. Why is that? In the USA, there is something called Western tradition. In Ukraine, it simply did not exist. There was, and remains, what is known as the communist tradition. All the leading figures in Soviet social and humanitarian sciences also occupied top positions in independent Ukraine. They became university rectors and research institute directors, educating new generations of students in an old style. Instead of facing purges and dismissals as in the GDR, they began to lead Ukrainian social sciences and humanities, earning salaries they couldn't have imagined in Soviet times.

Are there any reputable articles on social sciences and humanities by Ukrainian academics, members of state academies of sciences, published in peer-reviewed Western journals?

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