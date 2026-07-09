Heterodox STEM

Heterodox STEM

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Geoff's avatar
Geoff
4h

Thank you, Anna, for your thoughtful article on the dangers of political leaders and partisan ideologies interfering in scientific research. The internal politics within academia—particularly within individual fields—are already damaging enough. We can certainly understand the strong push by the current U.S. White House and Congress to enforce the Civil Rights Act and to eliminate the current racial and gender biases in academic institutions. You argue, quite eloquently, that in doing so they have gone too far.

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
8h

I agree that burying scientists with paperwork and regulation is a poor use of their time. That said, the academic community has demonstrated that it CANNOT be trusted to make funding decisions without heavy influence from political appointees who will see that the national interest of the nation whose taxpayers pay the bills are attended to. Consider that the vaunted peer review process actually only addresses the ideas of about 25% of PhD level scientists/academics because 75% of faculty are on contingent appointments denying them both the protections of tenure and the ability to submit proposals in their own name. The federal government did NOT create this apartheid system (though it has not lifted a finger to correct it.) It was academics including scientists that created the academic caste system focusing university resources and opportunity to a limited few at the expense of others. No amount of political appointee influence can cause as much harm to American science as that has.

Second, the argument in favor of unrestricted hiring of foreign scientists is also misguided and harmful to both the US and science overall. The more foreign scientists hired by American universities and companies, the less incentive Americans have to go into science. They see the fate of the many Americans who wasted their time getting PhD degrees that offer no return on investment due to lack of opportunity as their jobs were taken by foreign scientists who were no more, and often less, qualified than the Americans whose places they took. If other countries hired American scientists at the same rate as the US does, one might be able to justify this "exchange" of talent. Since that does not happen, the US needs to adopt the policy of Canada and make hiring of its own people the priority. There is a simple way to incentivize both Americans to go into science and the hiring of foreign talent where needed: Restrict visas for foreign students, faculty and employees by country to equal those that the foreign country has brought in from America the year before.

Third, while science may be "global" in some aspects, there are serious implications for national security when a globalist scientific class shows no loyalty to the countries that host and pay for their work. That is how we get Iranian scientists accessing American mainframes from inside Iran for "research" purposes with the assistance of foreign scientists based in the US. Science is important to national security...but only when it is not co-opted to serve hostile forces. Similarly, conference attendance is a privilege...NOT a right...and its time that scientists were disabused of the notion that their work is above the same regulatory requirements placed on other industries. The Trump administrations policies would not be necessary if the scientific community had not created the current system which is, sadly, not in the interest of the American people.

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