This is a follow-up to an earlier post: Why we need to reform the IRB review process and how we propose to do it.

Since that post, the Program for Biomedical Ethics at Yale has kindly arranged to host a panel discussion of our proposed reforms (‘The Mudd Code’). The event is free and open to the public for in-person or zoom attendance. The details and link for registration are below.

We hope our panel event will lead to reform. At a minimum, we hope it will model informed and thoughtful airing of the opinions and frustrations of investigators and thoughtful consideration by an IRB representative. If you are committed to ethical practice of research with human subjects, but also frustrated with the bureaucracy and mission-creep of your IRB, please register and attend or listen in. Let the discussions begin!

-Evan D Morris

From the Announcement.