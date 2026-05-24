Panel Event (June 3 2026) on IRB Reform - Let the Discussions Begin
This is a follow-up to an earlier post: Why we need to reform the IRB review process and how we propose to do it.
Since that post, the Program for Biomedical Ethics at Yale has kindly arranged to host a panel discussion of our proposed reforms (‘The Mudd Code’). The event is free and open to the public for in-person or zoom attendance. The details and link for registration are below.
We hope our panel event will lead to reform. At a minimum, we hope it will model informed and thoughtful airing of the opinions and frustrations of investigators and thoughtful consideration by an IRB representative. If you are committed to ethical practice of research with human subjects, but also frustrated with the bureaucracy and mission-creep of your IRB, please register and attend or listen in. Let the discussions begin!
-Evan D Morris
From the Announcement.
Professors Evan D Morris (Yale), Peggy Mason (U Chicago), and Lee Jussim (Rutgers) are experienced human-subjects researchers from different disciplines and different universities who have published their critique of current IRB practices and a proposal for IRB reform entitled the Mudd Code. They will share their concerns and suggestions for improving IRBs. Dr. Edward Monico is an IRB Chair, emergency medicine physician, and attorney. He will share his perspective on the Morris et al article, its conclusions, and the proposed Mudd Code.
Please join us in Cohen Auditorium (Child Study Center, 230 South Frontage Road, New Haven, CT) or on Zoom Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from 5-6:30pm, for a discussion of current IRB practices and potential reforms. A delicious Panera dinner will be served. CME credit is available.
Please let karen.kolb@yale.edu know if you are coming by NOON on May 28th, so we can be sure to have enough room and food for all.
We hope you can join us!
Benjamin Tolchin, MD, MS, FAAN, FAES
Co-Director, Program for Biomedical Ethics
Jennifer E. Miller, PhD
Co-Director, Program for Biomedical Ethics
Sounds great! Do you know the classic Scott Alexander story of his IRB experiences?
The IRB is perhaps a greater suppression of scholarship than wokeness.