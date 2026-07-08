New Article Warns of “Whiplash” in U.S. Science Policy as OMB Proposes Unprecedented Control over Federal Research Funding
Comments on the proposed rule are due July 13 before implementation scheduled for October 1, 2026
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
A new article published in Perspectives in Biology and Medicine argues that science funding in America is being subjected to a dangerous cycle of politicization and counter-politicization that threatens the continuity of scientific research, the public’s trust in science, and the nation’s capacity for innovation.
Authored by Anna I. Krylov (University of Southern California), Jay Tanzman (Independent), Evan D. Morris (Yale), Julia Schaletzky (UC Berkeley), Elena Atochina-Vasserman (University of Pennsylvania), and Igor R. Efimov (Northwestern University), “Whiplash: Politicization and Counter-Politicization in Research Funding” examines how ideological priorities have increasingly entered science funding decisions and how subsequent efforts to reverse them have often relied on equally blunt political tools.
The article appears at a particularly consequential moment.
On May 29, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) proposed sweeping revisions to federal grant regulations that would dramatically expand political oversight of research funding across agencies including NIH, NSF, DOE, and NASA. According to the proposal, senior political appointees would conduct mandatory pre-award reviews, and funding priorities would be required to align explicitly with the administration’s agenda. The new rules would also grant broader authority to terminate active awards and impose additional bureaucratic requirements on grant recipients. The authors warn that the proposed changes would fundamentally alter the traditional relationship between science and government.
Importantly, the OMB is currently accepting public comments on the proposed rule. Comments must be submitted by Monday, July 13, 2026, before the regulations are scheduled to take effect on October 1, 2026. Many organizations have set up tools to facilitate submitting comments (for example, here).
Beyond Left versus Right
The article argues that politicization of science is not confined to any one political ideology. Previous administrations introduced DEI requirements and ideological criteria into funding mechanisms, while the current administration has sought to reverse those policies through grant cancellations, administrative interventions, and restrictions on certain topics and language. Both tendencies, the authors contend, risk transforming science funding into an instrument of political objectives rather than a system for identifying and supporting the most promising scientific ideas.
Rather than focusing on partisan blame, the paper seeks to distinguish legitimate democratic governance of science from improper political interference in scientific evaluation. The authors propose a practical framework for recognizing politicization before it causes irreversible damage. They recommend asking questions such as:
Do political considerations influence what research findings are acceptable?
Are qualified investigators excluded from funding for ideological reasons?
Are researchers prevented by policy from using the best scientific tools or theories?
Is scientific language itself being regulated?
Are funding decisions controlled by political actors rather than scientists?
Is the funding process transparent?
A Warning About Instability
Drawing on examples from NIH and NSF, the authors describe how abrupt policy reversals, delays in funding decisions, opaque award processes, and institutional sanctions have disrupted laboratories, delayed discoveries, and weakened the training pipeline for young scientists. They warn that uncertainty itself becomes a powerful force shaping scientific behavior. Researchers begin to avoid controversial topics, alter language for political reasons, and gravitate toward intellectually safe but scientifically less ambitious work.
The article emphasizes that science has always existed within political institutions and that governments legitimately set broad priorities and budgets. The danger arises when politics reaches deeper—determining which hypotheses may be pursued, which investigators deserve support, or which conclusions are acceptable.
A Call to Restore Institutional Safeguards
The authors argue that reform should not consist merely of reversing the policies of previous administrations. Instead, they call for a renewed commitment to the principles that historically underpinned American scientific success: merit-based peer review, intellectual pluralism, and transparency.
“The challenge is not to eliminate politics from science—an impossible task—but to preserve institutional safeguards that prevent political priorities from distorting the process of science and its conclusions,” the authors conclude.
As the July 13 deadline for comments on the OMB proposal approaches, the debate described in Whiplash is no longer merely academic. The rules now under consideration may determine whether future science policy strengthens the postwar system that made American science the envy of the world—or accelerates its transformation into yet another arena of ideological conflict.
References
Krylov A.I., Tanzman J., Morris E.D., Schaletzky J., Atochina-Vasserman E., Efimov I.R. Whiplash: Politicization and Counter-Politicization in Research Funding. Perspectives in Biology and Medicine, 2026 (this is a preprint; archived version here).
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Although I mostly favor the current administration's political positions, I do worry about "whiplash". We need long-term consistent policies. If things change too rapidly, it is almost impossible for the human element to compensate and adapt, and stuff will fall by the wayside. For example, students and graduate students and postdocs and junior faculty all need to be able to plan. If things flip back and forth, this becomes almost impossible.
It is highly likely that the Democrats will make substantial gains in the midterms. It is not unlikely that some "dark horse" Democrat will win the presidency in 2028, and possibly sweep in a Democrat House and Senate. At that point, probably a lot of the current agendas in science policy will change once again.
I know that the UK passed a bill in 2017 called the Higher Education and Research Act that enshrined the so-called "Haldane Principle" into law. This mandates that scientists should steer the funding and choose the projects, not politicians. The more we let the politicians of one stripe or another get involved, the more fraught things are likely to become.
It has now been almost 9 years since the UK adopted this Haldane Principle. How is it working out? Does anyone here know? Did it improve things or make things worse? Was the UK better able to resist some of the nonsense we observed in US funding in recent years?
Given the level of politicization the scientific community has created in both the universities and professional societies, I am not sure it is in any position to complain about the ELECTED government's representatives taking steps to reign in that bias. No university or scientist has a RIGHT to government funding of their research. If they are NOT able to convince the ELECTED officials chosen by the people that their work is worthy of public support then that failing is on them. So...much as I fear politicization from the federal bureaucracy, the pot really is not in a position to call the kettle black here with any credibility. Perhaps the best way to reduce the impact of the politicization of science from the federal agencies, is to reduce the role of the federal government in funding research at all.