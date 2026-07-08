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Thomas J. Snodgrass's avatar
Thomas J. Snodgrass
19hEdited

Although I mostly favor the current administration's political positions, I do worry about "whiplash". We need long-term consistent policies. If things change too rapidly, it is almost impossible for the human element to compensate and adapt, and stuff will fall by the wayside. For example, students and graduate students and postdocs and junior faculty all need to be able to plan. If things flip back and forth, this becomes almost impossible.

It is highly likely that the Democrats will make substantial gains in the midterms. It is not unlikely that some "dark horse" Democrat will win the presidency in 2028, and possibly sweep in a Democrat House and Senate. At that point, probably a lot of the current agendas in science policy will change once again.

I know that the UK passed a bill in 2017 called the Higher Education and Research Act that enshrined the so-called "Haldane Principle" into law. This mandates that scientists should steer the funding and choose the projects, not politicians. The more we let the politicians of one stripe or another get involved, the more fraught things are likely to become.

It has now been almost 9 years since the UK adopted this Haldane Principle. How is it working out? Does anyone here know? Did it improve things or make things worse? Was the UK better able to resist some of the nonsense we observed in US funding in recent years?

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
11hEdited

Given the level of politicization the scientific community has created in both the universities and professional societies, I am not sure it is in any position to complain about the ELECTED government's representatives taking steps to reign in that bias. No university or scientist has a RIGHT to government funding of their research. If they are NOT able to convince the ELECTED officials chosen by the people that their work is worthy of public support then that failing is on them. So...much as I fear politicization from the federal bureaucracy, the pot really is not in a position to call the kettle black here with any credibility. Perhaps the best way to reduce the impact of the politicization of science from the federal agencies, is to reduce the role of the federal government in funding research at all.

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