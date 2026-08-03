On my Saturday morning bike ride with Jeff, he started, “Evan, that FIRE podcast was excellent,” then he added (without the hint of irony), “but I gotta ask, how did you get on it?” There can be no hurt feelings between biking buddies.

The podcast in question was “So to Speak” The Free Speech Podcast put on by FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression). It was hosted by Nico Perrino, recorded in DC last Tuesday and dropped the next day, July 29. The topic of discussion was the recent proposals by OMB to radically change the way federal grants are evaluated, awarded, and even terminated. This would have far-reaching consequences for grant recipients, especially scientists who are funded by NIH or NSF. The guests had each submitted a comment on the OMB proposals during the public comment period (which closed July 13) and/or spoken publicly about the issue. My comment—on the scientific and moral obligations we have to publish the results of our studies—was reposted on Heterodox STEM a few weeks ago. OMB received nearly 500,000 comments. Many, presumably, were submitted by practicing scientists who had been alerted to the issue by former NIH Program Official, Elizabeth Ginexi.

The answer to Jeff’s rather direct question is simple but has four parts: Be vocal on topics you know, have influential friends, say ‘yes’ to everything, and be lucky.

Be vocal. Over the last few years (dating to an essay for WIRED), I have been writing opinion pieces and essays. I try to stick to what I know (brain imaging, science funding and science ethics, science communication, cancel culture, and peer review) and make arguments that I hope will persuade but also motivate others to engage. I like to argue by analogy (perhaps too much), educate those who may not be in my field or position, and be a bit iconoclastic whenever possible. Writing is something that improves with practice. Over and over. I am still practicing, and I hope, improving. As to the comments to OMB, I do not know who wrote all of them them, I can only say for sure that besides mine, one was submitted by a colleague at Yale, whom I ‘motivated’ into action (without constraints on content) with a turkey sub.

Have influential friends. I recently joined an esteemed group led by Professor Anna Krylov (our spiritual leader on matters of free speech and the politicization of science), to publish a journal article, “Whiplash: The politicization and counter politicization in research science funding.” In it, we tried to lay out some guidelines for how one can identify corrosive “politicization” of funding, as distinct from mere “politics,” which is part of the democratic process. I recommend the article to the reader.

Say ‘yes’ to everything. You can’t get better at writing or speaking or playing the drums in a rock ‘n roll band if you never do these things in public. Opportunities only present themselves rarely. My philosophy, which I have only fully embraced in the twilight of my academic career, is to seize all of them. Either you’ll discover talents you didn’t know you had… or you’ll simply become more proficient and relaxed at doing the things you do anyhow.

Be lucky. I suspect that FIRE initially approached Anna to appear on the podcast. But on the rare occasion when she stops moving, she is in LA. Thanks to the luck of geography, New Haven is only a train ride away from DC.

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Back to the podcast.

Colleagues from different disciplines have called it “simply excellent,” “great,” “no yelling or finger-pointing,” “sheds light on important [topics],” and “great job communicating what’s at stake.” One friend followed up by asking rhetorically, “why would [anyone] object to statements like ‘I am a merit absolutist’?”

It was an organic discussion between three people (including my fellow guests: Catherine Young of Harvard and Ryne Weiss of FIRE) with different connections to science, who did not always agree, but had informed and overlapping opinions that federal funding for science must be preserved and that politicization of the process would corrupt and undermine it.

My final point (made in the podcast and going forward) is this: the threat to science funding is real but it could have a silver lining if we are smart enough to recognize it. Scientists must educate themselves on issues of science policy and then educate the public. Scientists cannot expect funding to keep coming if they fail to be part of the discussion of funding priorities and make a strong case for its continuation. Priority-setting and re-setting are natural and proper parts of a democratic society whose tax-dollars fund science research. My ‘influential friend’ and I just made these points in an OpEd for Chronicle of Higher Education.