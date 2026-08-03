Heterodox STEM

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Thomas J. Snodgrass's avatar
Thomas J. Snodgrass
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I would agree with Professor Morris. I write constantly, and I find I am getting "better" with practice.

I have only written a couple of essays which appeared on HxSTEM, although Anna and Dorian have asked for more. I have plenty of others.

The only issue is that they might appear a bit polemical (at least, that is what my AI "reviewers" claim, and a select few of the humans who have read them). I probably would not have been as blunt if I were younger. However now at this stage of my career, I feel the need to raise the yellow caution flag. Many of my colleagues say I should stay silent, but I think that staying silent is how we reached this disastrous point.

I know my words are upsetting to many and might appear controversial. As regrettable as that might be, I think I agree with Napoleon. That is, if you want to make an omelette, you have to break a few eggs.

I am old enough to have watched the carefully constructed R&D plans laid out by Vannevar Bush and his colleagues descend into the abyss. I was "lucky" enough to have observed the transition from a semi-working system into the current mess.

I will admit that the current administration is making attempts to save it or reform it or rescue it. However, since they are not really scientists or mathematicians and have minimal experience with R&D (at best), it is not clear that they are not "throwing the baby out with the bathwater".

What will I do with these hundreds and even thousands of essays I have written and continue to write? Maybe one or two more might appear in HxSTEM for your consideration.

I am working towards launching an R&D "startup" of sorts, featuring alternative ways to fund and manage R&D, based on my observations and experiences. I have been a fairly successful "rainmaker" over my career, and lucky enough to have garnered substantial amounts of resources for R&D. I hope to continue this track record.

Some of these essays describe my thoughts on this topic. They might turn into a book or other documents as we potentially negotiate for the creation of this new path.

Some other essays might be collected into an autobiography or two, or similar materials. I have observed a lot of "stuff", over the years.

A few of the essays are educational in nature, and deal with my thoughts on STEM and the R&D process and elementary topics in STEM and how it is done. These also might form a book or two.

Finally, some of my texts might be collated into documents which constitute my advice to people starting out in STEM, or considering STEM as a career.

I have plenty of technical documents, laden with equations aplenty, since that is my stock in trade. However, I am not quite sure what their fate will be or should be, since they deal with proprietary topics, assorted novel "tricks" I have discovered, extremely sensitive applications, and the like. My colleagues and collaborators would prefer that I focus on these to the detriment of the other topics, since they are potentially worth "real money". Perhaps they are correct. I am not sure.

I hope to have the resources to hire an amanuensis or two. I have so much material and so many ideas that starting to delegate some of these tasks would probably be beneficial, if some level of control can be maintained on the information.

Anyway, to get better at writing, just write, write, write. And then, of course, rewrite.

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