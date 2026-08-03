My Journey to a Free Speech Podcast
On my Saturday morning bike ride with Jeff, he started, “Evan, that FIRE podcast was excellent,” then he added (without the hint of irony), “but I gotta ask, how did you get on it?” There can be no hurt feelings between biking buddies.
The podcast in question was “So to Speak” The Free Speech Podcast put on by FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression). It was hosted by Nico Perrino, recorded in DC last Tuesday and dropped the next day, July 29. The topic of discussion was the recent proposals by OMB to radically change the way federal grants are evaluated, awarded, and even terminated. This would have far-reaching consequences for grant recipients, especially scientists who are funded by NIH or NSF. The guests had each submitted a comment on the OMB proposals during the public comment period (which closed July 13) and/or spoken publicly about the issue. My comment—on the scientific and moral obligations we have to publish the results of our studies—was reposted on Heterodox STEM a few weeks ago. OMB received nearly 500,000 comments. Many, presumably, were submitted by practicing scientists who had been alerted to the issue by former NIH Program Official, Elizabeth Ginexi.
The answer to Jeff’s rather direct question is simple but has four parts: Be vocal on topics you know, have influential friends, say ‘yes’ to everything, and be lucky.
Be vocal. Over the last few years (dating to an essay for WIRED), I have been writing opinion pieces and essays. I try to stick to what I know (brain imaging, science funding and science ethics, science communication, cancel culture, and peer review) and make arguments that I hope will persuade but also motivate others to engage. I like to argue by analogy (perhaps too much), educate those who may not be in my field or position, and be a bit iconoclastic whenever possible. Writing is something that improves with practice. Over and over. I am still practicing, and I hope, improving. As to the comments to OMB, I do not know who wrote all of them them, I can only say for sure that besides mine, one was submitted by a colleague at Yale, whom I ‘motivated’ into action (without constraints on content) with a turkey sub.
Have influential friends. I recently joined an esteemed group led by Professor Anna Krylov (our spiritual leader on matters of free speech and the politicization of science), to publish a journal article, “Whiplash: The politicization and counter politicization in research science funding.” In it, we tried to lay out some guidelines for how one can identify corrosive “politicization” of funding, as distinct from mere “politics,” which is part of the democratic process. I recommend the article to the reader.
Say ‘yes’ to everything. You can’t get better at writing or speaking or playing the drums in a rock ‘n roll band if you never do these things in public. Opportunities only present themselves rarely. My philosophy, which I have only fully embraced in the twilight of my academic career, is to seize all of them. Either you’ll discover talents you didn’t know you had… or you’ll simply become more proficient and relaxed at doing the things you do anyhow.
Be lucky. I suspect that FIRE initially approached Anna to appear on the podcast. But on the rare occasion when she stops moving, she is in LA. Thanks to the luck of geography, New Haven is only a train ride away from DC.
Back to the podcast.
Colleagues from different disciplines have called it “simply excellent,” “great,” “no yelling or finger-pointing,” “sheds light on important [topics],” and “great job communicating what’s at stake.” One friend followed up by asking rhetorically, “why would [anyone] object to statements like ‘I am a merit absolutist’?”
It was an organic discussion between three people (including my fellow guests: Catherine Young of Harvard and Ryne Weiss of FIRE) with different connections to science, who did not always agree, but had informed and overlapping opinions that federal funding for science must be preserved and that politicization of the process would corrupt and undermine it.
My final point (made in the podcast and going forward) is this: the threat to science funding is real but it could have a silver lining if we are smart enough to recognize it. Scientists must educate themselves on issues of science policy and then educate the public. Scientists cannot expect funding to keep coming if they fail to be part of the discussion of funding priorities and make a strong case for its continuation. Priority-setting and re-setting are natural and proper parts of a democratic society whose tax-dollars fund science research. My ‘influential friend’ and I just made these points in an OpEd for Chronicle of Higher Education.
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I would agree with Professor Morris. I write constantly, and I find I am getting "better" with practice.
I have only written a couple of essays which appeared on HxSTEM, although Anna and Dorian have asked for more. I have plenty of others.
The only issue is that they might appear a bit polemical (at least, that is what my AI "reviewers" claim, and a select few of the humans who have read them). I probably would not have been as blunt if I were younger. However now at this stage of my career, I feel the need to raise the yellow caution flag. Many of my colleagues say I should stay silent, but I think that staying silent is how we reached this disastrous point.
I know my words are upsetting to many and might appear controversial. As regrettable as that might be, I think I agree with Napoleon. That is, if you want to make an omelette, you have to break a few eggs.
I am old enough to have watched the carefully constructed R&D plans laid out by Vannevar Bush and his colleagues descend into the abyss. I was "lucky" enough to have observed the transition from a semi-working system into the current mess.
I will admit that the current administration is making attempts to save it or reform it or rescue it. However, since they are not really scientists or mathematicians and have minimal experience with R&D (at best), it is not clear that they are not "throwing the baby out with the bathwater".
What will I do with these hundreds and even thousands of essays I have written and continue to write? Maybe one or two more might appear in HxSTEM for your consideration.
I am working towards launching an R&D "startup" of sorts, featuring alternative ways to fund and manage R&D, based on my observations and experiences. I have been a fairly successful "rainmaker" over my career, and lucky enough to have garnered substantial amounts of resources for R&D. I hope to continue this track record.
Some of these essays describe my thoughts on this topic. They might turn into a book or other documents as we potentially negotiate for the creation of this new path.
Some other essays might be collected into an autobiography or two, or similar materials. I have observed a lot of "stuff", over the years.
A few of the essays are educational in nature, and deal with my thoughts on STEM and the R&D process and elementary topics in STEM and how it is done. These also might form a book or two.
Finally, some of my texts might be collated into documents which constitute my advice to people starting out in STEM, or considering STEM as a career.
I have plenty of technical documents, laden with equations aplenty, since that is my stock in trade. However, I am not quite sure what their fate will be or should be, since they deal with proprietary topics, assorted novel "tricks" I have discovered, extremely sensitive applications, and the like. My colleagues and collaborators would prefer that I focus on these to the detriment of the other topics, since they are potentially worth "real money". Perhaps they are correct. I am not sure.
I hope to have the resources to hire an amanuensis or two. I have so much material and so many ideas that starting to delegate some of these tasks would probably be beneficial, if some level of control can be maintained on the information.
Anyway, to get better at writing, just write, write, write. And then, of course, rewrite.