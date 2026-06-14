Heterodox STEM

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Dorian Abbot's avatar
Dorian Abbot
14h

This is actually a great quote: “Freedom requires the death of our desires.” For example, we can free ourselves from slavery to fancy food through self-denial!

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Frank and Louie's avatar
Frank and Louie
18hEdited

Wait. I'm so confused right now. Was is 1. the slave trade, 2. the Nazis or 3. the creation of the State of Israel?! Events 2 and 3 are somewhat self contradicting and are separated from event 1 by at least a century and half the world. Besides, photos and portraits from the time period show that none of the parties involved is/was particularly fat or skinny. Well, except the Jews at the Nazi camps...

Is this what she meant by "the Jewish body"? Someone help me out here.

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