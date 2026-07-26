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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
4h

There is much truth to the current "dumbing' down of our students as having arisen from the NGSS...Next Generation Science Standards. Many states adopted these standards directly while others based their own state science standards on this core. Sadly, the NGSS is just one of the many attacks on the science content contained in the education standards that constrain what most K-12 teachers can do in the classroom.

The proponents of NGSS and their allies also had several other objectives in their "reforms". One of these was the idea that academic freedom applies only to university level instructors and NOT to K-12 teachers. In a classic, rights for me but not for thee move, the idea was to impose a strict ideological set of standards on teachers (both in science and other areas) and then prevent them from straying from the canon with threat of termination. (This is why claims about threats to academic freedom from academics are about as convincing to most people as Marie Antoinette's advice to the starving poor to eat cake!)

Other parts of the attack on the science standards were a clear effort to remove any understanding of how science works as shown by the history of science by literally removing any content related to how we got to where we are. This was done in the guise of being "inclusive" because the history of science is too Western, too white and too male and thus must be suppressed and replaced with DEI inspired drivel based in far Left ideology. It is not important that we understand how, say the great theories that led to plate tectonics, the geologic time scale and deep time came about with all their white male investigators when we should be learning about Indigenous Native Knowledge as "science" and insure that we know the names of the first women to work on an oil rig despite thousands of unnamed men having done this for years before. Indeed, the attempt to claim that "other ways of knowing" whether women's glaciology or indigenous astronomy and climate understandings muddles the unique manner by which science seeks to improve our understanding of the world by elevating the mythology and religious beliefs of "oppressed" Stone Age cultures to the equivalent if not superior state of modern science. The replacement of objective fact and reproducibility by anyone with expert knowledge that only some are born with the ability to know and speak is the antithesis of science, but is being imposed in these DEI inspired standards.

Ironically, this occurs while the religious connections to Western science are removed entirely as a violation of the separation of church and state. I have literally seen curricula that demand Dakota creation myths and their flood story be taught as science while any mention of the Judeo Christian idea of Noah's Flood, even in the context of how early geologists explained the predominance of sedimentary rocks worldwide, would result in the teacher's termination. As with all DEI, the Burning Bush is only permissible if the story comes from a person of color whose "way of knowing" must be elevated and respected.

My own studies with college general education students and pre-service teachers of the requirements of the prior 1980's era National Science Education Standards showed that most students agreed that the context and history of science is important to its understanding and should be taught. Interestingly, this work also revealed that students recognized the politicization that was occurring by attempts to restrict the teaching the history of science and selective inclusion of "other ways of knowing" in its place. NGSS and standards of its era made this far, far worse!

For this who are interested, take a look at how the history of science and science in general is treated in the National Science Education Standards which were far superior to NGSS and you will see how The Franklin Standards go along way to restoring the proper understanding of science to the curriculum....if they are adopted directly or in modified form by states of course. Academics in science have a huge role to play in getting these standards adopted and into the schools in the various states (and countries) where you live. It's time to use that academic freedom as it was intended to help science and the community, not as a personal license to say whatever one wants.

Lastly, do not despair if students seem to have less background than they did in the past. When I encounter such students outside the classroom in venues where they feel safe to talk, all the curiosity and desire to understand the world that students brought in the 90's and 2000's when I first began teaching is still there just waiting for a place where it is safe to talk about. That such discussion now must occur in off campus venues says far more about what the academic community has done to freedom of inquiry on campus than any failing of the K-12 system and its university imposed flaws.

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Geoff's avatar
Geoff
4h

Thank you for this profoundly important essay. Unfortunately, the goal of teaching students to question assumptions, engage in open discussion, and remain comfortable with doubt often conflicts with the social and political certainty prevalent among faculty at many universities. Perhaps it is the faculty, even more than the students, who most need to read this essay.

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