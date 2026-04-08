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Thomas J. Snodgrass's avatar
Thomas J. Snodgrass
2d

This is an interesting quandary. I as well reject the notion that politics has any place in STEM, at least in normal circumstances. During my career, I have interacted professionally with many of all sorts of backgrounds and ideologies in a positive manner.

However, some parts of STEM, like the part I am associated with, the so-called "black world", operate in the service of national security. Obviously, politics is associated with national security in all kinds of ways.

I try not to worry about the politics too much in this context, although I am aware that the US and all of Western Civilization is under constant threat, to an extent that would shock the public. I just devote myself to the technical stuff. However, for security reasons, I have to be intensely aware almost all the time of the value of my work and efforts to national security. I have had to develop personal guardrails and be less open about certain topics than I would be normally. This is a bit contrary to how I was trained, but one gets used to it.

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
2d

Thanks! Will watch asap.

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