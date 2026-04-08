These are introductory remarks I gave at The Buckley Institute in New Haven on March 26, 2026 prior to screening the short documentary: “Indivisible. The Israeli Academy after October 7th”. I am the executive producer of the movie and organized the mission to Israel that led to creation of the movie.

First: The film you are about to see would not exist if it were not for the limitless energy of Prof. Ed Kaplan and the limitless brilliance and narrative ability of Roya Hakakian. Our joint accomplishment owes much to their shared commitment to truth, objectivity, and the people of Israel.

I was the executive producer. That is a difficult function to explain. But I have a sports analogy - at least for Red Sox fans. I put the players on the team (ala Theo Epstein if you know about 2004), but Roya arranged them to tell an important story (or in the case of Terry Francona, managed them to win the World Series).

Story 1: I have told this in print, and I can share the article in American Spectator. But in brief, it was 2018. To my surprise, I was asked by the Egyptian Fulbright committee to review applicants. I am a Jew. I went to Israel on a Fulbright. Egypt and Israel do not always see eye to eye. Especially not in 2015/16 if you know your history. How did the Egyptians even get my name? The Israelis gave it to them! The Egyptians had a specific need for a biomedical engineering professor to review proposals of biomedical engineers. So, I did it. Without regard to national origin. My point: the science community cannot play politics. When it does, it ceases to function.

Story 2: I was recently on a PhD thesis committee at another university (in another country) as the outside reviewer. Some of the other members were known to me. One in particular does a type of mathematics that is complementary to mine. But the two intersect - increasingly of late - and we have had nice meetings and conversations over the years whenever we see each other at conferences.

The other guy was born in Iran. We never talked about politics. It’s not why we run into each other. It was delightful to see Professor Z on the committee (via zoom) and I am sure he felt the same toward me. We greeted each other warmly.

Modesty aside, the PhD student had the ideal committee to review his thesis. Both Professor Z and I are experts in our respective, overlapping areas most relevant to the student’s work. And, as we would have hoped, there were good questions during the defense, and very nice collegial interactions between me and Prof Z - at an informative and high level - all for the student’s benefit. The student can honestly say he was tested by the experts!

Fast forward one month.

Israel and the US bombed Iran. I was strongly in favor, and I am still strongly in favor.

Professor Z circulated a petition calling for a stop to the war against Iran… and blaming Israel for an “unprovoked” attack. His social media posts (of which I was ignorant at the time) even descend into anti-Israel lies, some of which are addressed in the film. Suffice it to say I was angry and rejected his characterization of Israel and her actions.

Now, let’s consider how boycotts might have played into this had the timing of the thesis defense and the war been reversed.

If I had learned of Prof Z’s petition before the thesis defense, should I have refused to sit on the committee with him? If Prof Z had known about my unapologetic self-identification as a Zionist, and my position on the war, should he have refused to sit with me? And what would that have accomplished? And who would have benefited? Surely not the student.

Just some food for thought.

Let’s watch the film.