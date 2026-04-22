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Coel Hellier's avatar
Coel Hellier
10h

This piece originated as comments on <a href="https://theapologeticprofessor.substack.com/">Luke Conway's Substack</a>, which I thought might be of enough general interest to write up.

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Old Man with Candy's avatar
Old Man with Candy
7h

I think the rabbit bit is not a good illustration since it is trivially falsifiable. Send another probe or set of probes to search the planet and see if there are more rabbits.

Now, the experiment for falsifiability may be onerous, expensive, and long, but it is an obvious one, perfectly doable, trivial in that sense. Going back 1400 years in time to see an eclipse is a better example of something where the falsifiability is non-trivial and beyond even theoretical possibility. Unlike historical sciences like paleontology where one can predict yet-to-be-found-but-findable fossil evidence, eclipses leave no mark or relic, so retrodictions can only be accepted because the theoretical framework has been successfully used for identical predictions in contemporary or more historic time-frames.

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