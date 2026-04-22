You might well think that talk of a multiverse is unscientific. The idea of additional worlds that cannot possibly be observed flies in the face of the need for science to be verifiable and falsifiable. So invoking a multiverse is a symptom of a malaise in today’s physics. It is pseudoscience or metaphysics, or something of that sort, but it sure ain’t science.

I want to suggest that, no, the idea of a multiverse is properly scientific. Indeed, I’ll go further, and claim that if you’re not thinking in terms of a multiverse then you’re not thinking scientifically!

First, let’s clarify that notions of a multiverse arise from at least three different areas of physics: one is the idea of a cosmological multiverse; a second is the idea of extra dimensions of space, such as in string theory; and a third is the “many worlds” interpretation of quantum mechanics. These are all radically different and the arguments for and against are different for each. Here I am concerned only with the multiverse concept that arises out of cosmology.

Let’s start with Popperian falsifiability. Yes, science should be falsifiable, but this requirement should not be interpreted simplistically. Falsifiability applies to scientific models, but need not be applied to each and every prediction of a model.

Take NASA’s model of the solar system, which describes where the bodies of the solar system are and how they move. The model has been overwhelmingly verified by the successful prediction of solar eclipses, and by sending spacecraft to intercept comets and to orbit other planets. Suppose that this same model predicts that a solar eclipse was visible over Antarctica in the year AD 600; there is no possibility of finding any record of such an event, let alone of its absence, so that prediction is unfalsifiable. Nevertheless, our quite-proper confidence in the model overall means that it is entirely scientific to accept, beyond reasonable doubt, that that eclipse did indeed occur, and would have been visible to a hypothetical observer.

Suppose now that an alien civilisation sends out an exploratory probe that, owing to space limitations, grabs one item from each planet. From Earth it grabs one rabbit. Back home the alien scientists study it and, being smart, deduce: “Everything about this rabbit says that it could only have evolved as part of a breeding population of rabbits; we cannot think of any natural process that would result in one and only one rabbit, therefore we conclude that there are many rabbits on Earth”. Despite the fact that they have seen only one rabbit, and cannot verify the breeding population, this conclusion is entirely scientific. It would be a ludicrously simplistic view of science to insist that since you’ve only seen one rabbit you can only talk about one rabbit.

So let’s turn to cosmology. The standard model of Big Bang cosmology supposes that the universe is infinite in spatial extent, continuing to infinity in all directions. Of course we cannot see it all. Given the finite speed of light and the finite time since the Big Bang, we can see only the region from which light could have travelled to us in that time, a finite “observable universe”.

So why does the model say that space continues beyond that? That’s partly because the extent of the observable universe is an accident of where we Earthly observers happen to be and when we are looking. But, more importantly, any notion of an “edge”, where space just stops, is going to cause you far more conceptual difficulties than the parsimonious “let’s just continue with more of the same”. Thus cosmology pretty much forces us to accept the existence of distant regions that we can never see, and which, even in principle, we can never obtain information from. There is no reason why accepting the limitations imposed by the finite speed of light makes that concept “unscientific”.

The modern model of the Big Bang requires an “inflationary“ episode to make it work and fit observations. This is a state where the vacuum of space had different properties than it has today. The early universe then transitioned to the normal vacuum state (that we see today) via a quantum fluctuation. But that cannot occur everywhere at once since quantum fluctuations are localised. And the same limit on the speed of light also limits how fast causes can affect adjacent regions. Thus, our observable universe has to have originated as a localised normal-state “bubble” in a surrounding inflationary state.

Any physical process that can happen once is likely to happen multiple times. If any physical process produces sand grains or snowflakes or quantum fluctuations then it’s likely to produce not just one of them, but lots of them. So today’s cosmology forces us into a picture of multiple isolated “bubble” universes within a much vaster inflationary extent (with our observable universe being in one of the bubbles). And that is a multiverse. Just as evolutionary science tells us that we cannot have only one rabbit, today’s cosmological models imply that our observable universe must be part of a vast multiverse ensemble. Now, those models could be wrong (early-universe cosmology is much less understood and tested than Darwinian evolution), but the claim that I am making here is not that this scenario is established fact, but that it is scientific.

We can then ponder whether the “laws of physics” apply in the same way in all the different bubble universes. Do the bubbles all have the same physical constants? That may be the case, but we currently don’t understand why, for example, the ratio of the electron mass to the proton mass has the value that it does. Lacking such an explanation, perhaps it is a local accident? What does that mean? Suppose that you succeed in balancing a pencil on its tip. Before long it will fall (buffeted by tiny air fluctuations perhaps) and the direction it falls in would be pretty much accidental. Another time it would fall in a different direction. Perhaps some aspects of physics are like that, accidental consequences of probabilistic quantum fluctuations that formed each bubble universe. Note that a process that assigns physical constants at random is more parsimonious (that is, takes less information to specify) than exhaustively stipulating each of many constants to multiple decimal places by fiat.

Of course we could only find ourselves within a bubble universe that had physical constants that produce physical process that could lead to us. That sort of thinking is already built into science. We humans, so dependent on liquid water and largely made from it, could only find ourselves on a planet that is at the right distance from its star to have water in liquid form.

But perhaps there is, in the entire universe, only one planet, and perhaps some unknown physics ensured that that one planet had to have formed in the right way and the right place to have an atmosphere and liquid water, and so lead to us? But no-one (at least in science) thinks like that. Any physical process that forms planets forms not just one planet but oodles of them. Nearly all stars have orbiting planets, and most of them will be uninhabitable. But people like us will only have evolved on one of the few planets suitable for people like us to have evolved there. (That is a neat tautology, but tautologies are true!)

Let’s now go further and consider the Big Bang itself, the thing that gave rise to the above multiverse of bubble universes. What caused the Big Bang, what processes led to it? If you ask that of a physicist the most sensible reply would be: “we don’t know, that’s beyond our tested models”. In Rumsfeldian parlance this is a known unknown. We know that we don’t have an understanding of how gravity meshes with quantum mechanics, and we know that we don’t have a working theory of quantum gravity, and we (think we) know that quantum-gravity effects would have dominated very early on in the Big Bang. But, if you forced that physicist to speculate then they would likely say that perhaps the Big Bang originated as a quantum-gravity fluctuation, around about the Planck scale, occurring in some prior state, because that scenario is most in line with what we currently do know.

Continuing the above theme, any natural process that makes one of any kind makes lots of them. Any process that makes a snowflake makes lots of them. Ditto sand grains. Ditto stars or planets, ditto carbon atoms or water molecules, ditto rabbits or oak trees — and ditto quantum-gravity fluctuations. It’s almost impossible to scheme up a process that would make exactly one and only one of any natural entity. That would seem to require a near-impossible degree of fine tuning. Indeed I cannot think of any type of natural entity about which we think that only one exists.

So, when it comes to the Big Bang, whatever process made it would surely have made lots of Big Bangs. The only sensible and scientific deduction is thus that there are multiple universes (indeed multiple multiverses) arising from multiple Big Bangs. To make an issue out of the fact that we humans will never be able to observe more than one of them would be to credit ourselves with too much significance.

So, really, a multiverse is the prosaic way of thinking. It’s the natural and scientific way of thinking. The Earth isn’t the only planet, there are lots; the Sun isn’t the only star, there are lots; the Milky Way isn’t the only galaxy, there are lots — and our Big-Bang-created universe is not the only one, there are lots of others.

Thinking that our Big Bang and our universe must be the one and only one is as parochial as the pre-Copernican thinking that Earth must be unique and at the centre of all things.