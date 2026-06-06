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Daniel Nuccio's avatar
Daniel Nuccio
9h

The random biker-Nazis just seemed like a step down from Gustavo Fring. Also, been a while since I watched it, but I feel like Walter White's bickering with Jesse, arguments with his wife and waffling about how much of a gangster he was willing to be just got repetitive.

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
9h

You raise an interesting point. With academic scientists in my family going back a century (literally) I have to agree that the scientists trained in the 20's, 30's and 40's of the 20th century were far better Renaissance men and women than the modern PhD. Even in my own chemistry undergraduate program in the 1980's we still had to learn to make some glassware on our own...a skill likely unheard of in trainees since that time. Ironically, what society needs from STEM programs is NOT more grant writing scientists who outsource the actual conduct of science to graduate students and post docs, but people with common sense and the ability to use STEM reasoning and skills on problems in the real world. It is this working in the real world that affords the human the chance to observe how the world actually works while also providing the necessity and incentive to actual address REAL problems...not wallow in theory that is at best impractical and worse...the type of drivel only an intellectual would be dumb enough to believe. Hollywood may, in its own way, actually understand what society needs from scientists better than the academic and scientific communities do.

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