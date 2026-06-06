Summer is upon us and with it the summer movie season, this year is teeming with films that seem...adequate? Whether the likes of Super Girl or Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and its, ahem, interesting casting choices, revitalize a flailing movie industry remains to be seen. However, earlier this spring there was one film that did indeed accomplish the task, at least for a night, as everyone felt compelled to watch hunky super-scientist Ryan Gosling befriend a sentient space rock and save planet Earth from a band of sun-munching space MacGuffins in Project Hail Mary.

Although not at the level of 2001: A Space Odyssey, which obviously provided some stylistic influence for this and every other serious space adventure film of the past fifty-plus years, Project Hail Mary deserves credit where credit is due. As a serious space adventure for grownups, not tied to any previous IP other than a single book, it managed to do well at the box office in a post-literate society six years after people largely stopped going to the movies (sometimes for good reason). The acting, set design, special effects, and puppetry were impressive. The science was sufficiently plausible-ish (although my research specialties are technically paranormal belief and the contents of the prairie vole colon, so maybe I’m not the best judge of how the film explains interstellar travel or astro-ecology).

However, on a more basic level, there was at least one glaring implausibility that had nothing to do with hypersleep, talking rocks, or sun-munching bacteria. It wasn’t even the sort of “cringe” moment for science nerds in which you learn Earth’s greatest scientist doesn’t know how to balance a centrifuge properly. No, the problem was that the type of scientist Gosling portrays in the film is a type of scientist that no longer exists – and maybe never did.

To be clear, this isn’t Gosling’s fault. His performance certainly was Kenough. But the thing is he portrayed a kind of scientist that can only be found in movies and TV. He played the type of generalist scientist who can grow his space-MacGuffins with supplies he picked up at the local big-box hardware store AND learn to operate as a functional astronaut on the fly despite appearing to have seen his career condemned to teaching high school after writing a largely theoretical dissertation then getting involved in an argument with a more established researcher at a conference (probably during his first post-doc or early in an industry gig). He played the type of fictional super-scientist who, to borrow a phrase from Gosling’s fellow Andy Weir protagonist, can science the shit out of something whenever the plot requires.

This type of super-scientist was seen in The Martian when Matt Damon (Gosling’s Andy Weir compeer) grew his famous Martian shit-potatoes. It was seen in Breaking Bad when mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher Walter White learned he not only was capable of cooking the world’s greatest meth but also sciencing up ricin, bombs, and automated machine guns when necessary. Similarly, it was seen throughout the mid-2000s and early 2010s in characters like House, Hannibal, and Bones (respectively in House, Hannibal, and Bones), who, to varying degrees, were all cultured, multilingual, and possessed encyclopedic knowledge spanning multiple disciplines, in addition to, in some cases, also being skilled chefs and/or martial artists. (I am aware House and Hannibal were technically doctors, but I believe the larger concept applies).

Now, none of this is meant as a condemnation of any of the movies or shows detailed above. Once more, Project Hail Mary was a formidable grown-up space adventure, as was The Martian. House, Hannibal, Bones, and Breaking Bad were hit-and-miss over the years, largely for reasons that had nothing to do with the scientific abilities of their fictional scientists and doctors. House, Bones, and Breaking Bad overstayed their respective welcomes, often becoming meandering and repetitive in later seasons. Hannibal, despite excellent performances and a beautifully macabre, dream-like ambiance, often felt like a clunky attempt to force a Platinum-Era, Mature Audiences, concept program to function as a more standard, quasi-episodic NBC police procedural that yielded frustrating results.

However, returning to the matter at hand, finding a generalist scientist (or physician), even in a more realistic or less idealized form than an Andy Weir character, is more difficult these days than finding a sentient space rock. I suppose it’s not impossible, but having spent what I have previously referred to as “way too much of my adult life” working towards advanced degrees in STEM or STEMish research fields, I do get the impression that most scientists are not quite as impressive as what we tend to see on the screen, big or small.

The reasons for this are complex and some obviously are more restricting than others. Developing expertise in just one of the natural sciences (or even a narrow sub-field of a narrow sub-field) is not only difficult but requires considerable time. Developing practical research skills to the point where one is doing more than following a series of cookbook-like instructions is even more difficult and time consuming. Plus, most academic scientists, once they get their lab up and running, ultimately serve as grant-writers and lab managers and low-level administrators who do some lecturing when they must, leaving little time for directly doing their own research and even less for honing additional super-scientist skills just in case a bunch of little star-biters ever hit our solar system.

Thus, in practical terms, Matt Damon might be a good enough botanist to grow a fine Martian shit-potato, but it’s unlikely that he could also modify space rovers AND transubstantiate rocket fuel into water.

And, to a large extent, this is probably fine. Movies are movies. They portray all sorts of fantastical things. Most real-life scientists would not be able to save the Earth from the sun-eating space MacGuffins. With the exception of your humble author, most don’t have Ryan Gosling’s physique either. However, many of today’s scientists also seem to fall short of the Victorian gentlemen scientists of old, who spent their lives learning as much as they could about as much as they could, or even some of the emeriti trained only three or four decades ago that sometimes can still be found wandering about the halls of their former departments.

Certainly not all, but most of today’s scientists seem to lack that generalist approach of previous generations, which isn’t just a quaint characteristic from another time but something that seems integral for understanding how one’s work fits in with one’s broader field if not the broader natural world.

Again, the reasons for this are likely complex. Numerous factors likely play a role. Fluffy pedagogies and the general lowering of standards all across the American education system allow students to move through their academic programs in assembly line fashion and graduate with less knowledge than previously may have been required. Undergraduate curricula can often be arbitrary, based on tradition and inter-departmental negotiations, and, in biology at least, what courses might help students perform better on the MCAT regardless of whether they plan to take the MCAT. Later, graduate-level education, by design, does little to foster a broad knowledge of one’s own discipline and may actively discourage the exploration of others. Ideological and political requirements for academic positions (and sometimes even graduate school) select for attributes in scientists that have nothing to do with the quality of their work.

If and how this Gordian Knot can be unraveled is equally complex, and in the end it does seem like science (and perhaps the rest of society) suffers because of it. Consequently, not only are we doomed if some space MacGuffins attack our sun, not only are we denied our right to a potentially new Martian take on home fries and hash browns, but we also see the generalist scientists of old go extinct and watch as they are replaced by a new breed of researcher, first educated trivially then trained to think there is nothing worth knowing outside of their own lab.

Thankfully though, we still have Ryan Gosling, and I guess that will have to be Kenough.