Heterodox STEM

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Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
Apr 1

Great advice for junior and not-so-junior faculty of any political stripes of how to be effective, successful, and true to yourself. And enjoy your academic job while at it.

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Steven Scientia Potentia Est's avatar
Steven Scientia Potentia Est
Apr 1Edited

Excellent comments. The moment I got my engineering degree from McGill in 1988 I ran away from university as fast as I could (even though I loved my time there, it held no future for me). I got into the engineering industry and never looked back.

And the academy has only gotten worse FFS.

All your five points for survival are solid, and especially the last one. Always be networking, this provides options for a whole variety of potential futures.

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