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Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
14h

The entire field of "Science Education" is a scam, populated by people who do not understand subject matter they teach us how to teach. For example, all crazy math "innovations" in K-12 are coming from them. Or "conceptual physics" curriculum. NSF should not fund "Education" grants, they should fund science research only. Let the PIs educate their students -- we have been doing it rather well!

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Tanya's avatar
Tanya
12h

I agree that NSF should stay focused on single-PI grants, since those are responsible for most of the creativity.

Another observation is that in many research fields, much of the NSF grant goes toward supporting PhD students. The students don't have an appreciation for how difficult it is to obtain this money and often take it for granted, as evidenced by some recent unionization demands and by the general drift toward what they like to call "work-life balance". Not to mention that the quality of the students' work is highly variable. Instead, there could be a separate pool of money at the NSF for which graduate students apply themselves and that would support their PhD careers if they can make a good case for it. Assuming they can attract successful PhD students to their research programs, the PIs then would only request funds for equipment and any supplemental postdoctoral work. In a sense, this would expand the NSF graduate student fellowship program to all NSF-funded students, not requiring any net extra funding but giving the students much more of an incentive to remain productive.

This could form a part of a general movement away from funding specific projects and toward funding specific people, whether PIs or PhD students, which would be beneficial.

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