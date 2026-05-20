Editor’s note: This post is a part of “How to Reform U.S. Science Funding” series.

U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) is the organization with which I am most familiar, so my comments are all in that context. I am also a geologist, so my comments are likely tinged by my experience with funding in that field. I do have long experience with NSF as a grantee, reviewer, and member of a dozen advisory committees and panels.

First principles: The electorate, through its representatives, has the right to determine what kind of science is funded. Before NSF was founded, great technological advances were made with federal funding, much of it in service of winning World War II (much of the evidence for plate tectonics was collected while trying to map the seafloor for submarine operations). It is not clear to me, at this distance, why Sputnik should have so concerned the country that it felt similar achievements could not have been made with targeted funding. Instead, the government decided to fund all science broadly, including supporting universities to host scientists.

First principles: There is only so much money to go around. The most difficult thing in any kind of funding endeavor is how to prioritize where the money goes. Here are some of the more common issues that have come up in NSF funding:

Supporting universities. The introduction of overhead may be the most damaging aspect of the way NSF was modeled. It created a stream of money that universities came to depend on, pretty much independent of how the money was actually intended. The idea, I think, was to give the universities resources for building necessary infrastructure, but that apparently didn’t work because NSF had to institute infrastructure grants. In my experience, overhead dollars disappeared into university budgets with no direct link to the research that the overhead was attached to. As with any unaccountable money stream, the demand for the dollars only increased. All the overhead I brought in just disappeared, with a couple of exceptions where the university kicked back a bit of the funding to me. Oh, the lights stayed on and the telephone worked, but why should the US taxpayers be responsible for that?

Inadequate grants. It became common practice in my field to not take summer salary in order to keep the grants sizes small. There are a lot of scientists working during the summers for free. Nearly all grants are for just three years, some less. This is just not enough time to sustain a productive research program.

Support for scientists at different career stages. When I started looking into this many years ago, I was astonished at how common the problem of not sustaining researchers was. NSF put a lot of money into funding early-career scientists only to have those who were successful fall off a cliff, a cliff defined by the difficulty in getting grants once they got tenure. Although the idea of supporting early-career scientists is laudable, like so many feel-good ideas, this had serious consequences. First, universities hired young faculty, saw their success and gave them tenure, and then were stuck with faculty who were unproductive in research because they couldn’t get funding. Second, this is throwing a lot of money at untested researchers, leaving less to fund those who have already proven themselves to be successful.

How many scientists should be supported? The previous bullet point raises the question of, just how many scientists do we as a nation need and what do we need them for? Part of the problem of funding, which everyone agrees has been inadequate, is that there was a hiring binge with the expectation that everyone would be able to get grants. Going back to first principles, there is only so much money to go around. This leads to…

Negative consequences of tenure. Science, especially in some fields, advances more quickly than the career span of a faculty member allows. I recently read an essay that quoted some computer-science students, who lamented that the faculty aren’t teaching them the cutting-edge stuff they need to know. This is probably because the faculty don’t know those things. But a university is stuck with tenured faculty who fall further and further behind, leaving less and less money to hire those who are on the cutting edge. As dean, I dealt with a faculty member whose specialty had fallen out of favor with NSF (I asked a lot of questions and became convinced it wasn’t just that he was unproductive). He turned his research efforts to no-expense theoretical issues, but that could take him only so far.

And, by the way, what is science? Should a science agency be funding education research (which has largely been incredibly ineffectual)? At what point do we pull the plug on research that isn’t doing any good and is soaking up dollars? At least part of the problem is that great ideas might come out of the research but schools don’t have the resources to implement those ideas or are otherwise resistant. What is the point of funding this research if it is never applied?

The relationship with industry. This is where being a geologist is particularly relevant, but it’s probably true of other fields as well. Humanity continues to require resources from the earth. The companies that can acquire those resources require an educated workforce, and the education required is deeper than trade-school knowledge (although industry needs a lot of that, too). What is the responsibility of universities to provide that workforce? What is the responsibility of the federal government to provide the funding to sustain the faculty who can educate that workforce? Cutting edge geological research does not necessarily produce results that are immediately applicable to resource acquisition, but it does contribute to the education of the workforce needed to acquire those resources. This issue needs to be examined with a critical eye.

Social engineering. I and a lot of other people think that NSF really started going off the rails when it started chasing education and human resources issues instead of just science. The rationale, of course, was that we need people who can educate scientists, but when was that ever a problem? My early education in science was great, and that was before NSF took that on. NSF has poured billions into this so-called research, and accomplished nothing, at best. Most offensive were programs like the one whose name escapes me but that put $25M into a program to research ways to eliminate systemic racism in the geosciences. To my knowledge, no one has demonstrated that there is systemic racism in the geosciences. It is merely assumed (because of the current political climate). As a scientist, one of the worst things you can do is build a research project on an untested assumption, yet here was an entire program founded on an untested assumption. This is anti-science. From an agency that is supposed to fund science. DEI (there, I said it) was taken to an extreme. I have a friend who is (or used to be) funded lavishly by the education program, and he worked extensively with indigenous groups (of which he was a part, having been married to one of their members). He was quite suddenly cut off with the explanation that the PI has to be a member of the indigenous group. Like the competition for other minorities in the pursuit of equity, this is self-defeating because there are only so many such people to go around.