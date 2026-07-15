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Lupyen Young's avatar
Lupyen Young
4h

Spot on, and I've observed that those who never set and pursue horizons for themselves end up being owned and controlled by someone else.

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John Torday's avatar
John Torday
4h

Dr. D'Souza's essay is noble in its motivation and intent to encourage us to seek higher aspirations.....but it's a belief, not evidence-based. I have hypothesized that the force of gravity initiated life based on experimental evidence that, absent gravity, differentiated cells lose their evolved phenotypes (Torday JS. Parathyroid hormone-related protein is a gravisensor in lung and bone cell biology. Adv Space Res. 2003;32(8):1569-76), the aggregate of our evolved physiology being the source of our consciousness (Torday JS. The quantum cell. Prog Biophys Mol Biol. 2024 May;188:24-30). In short, it is our deep atavistic memory of the force of gravity setting life and consciousness in motion that imbues us with the sense of 'something greater than ourselves'. It is that innate sense that Dr. D'Souza is referring to in my opinion, and to do otherwise is inauthentic.

John S. Torday

Professor of Pediatrics,

Ob-Gyn and

Evolutionary Medicinee

UCLA

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