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Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
4h

Important essay, indicating that admissions are still doing DEI. "Civil rights lawyers take note"!

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
3h

This is indeed an important essay because it demonstrates the continuing deviation from merit designed to protect and promote particular demographic groups. Ironically, the "release" of Asians from the suppression of their enrollments while maintaining separate and unequal standards for Blacks and Hispanics has come not just at the expense of Whites generally...but specifically of Jews whose numbers in elite colleges are plummeting. Since Jews were reclassified as White in the eyes of the woke bean counters they are now starting to suffer the consequences of anti-White racism. We see complaints from the Jewish community that this is unfairly reducing the number of Jews of campus back to the levels when elite colleges had defacto quotas on Jewish students like they just dropped for Asians. Here's where the problem lies however. Jewish students still remain the most over-represented demographic group in elite colleges...so whining about how it is "unfair" for Jewish students to suffer from anti-White racism and referring to it as a form of anti-semitism (which is admittedly rampant in these colleges) just doesn't pass the smell test. Trying to make affirmative action/DEI style arguments to defend Jewish over-representation on the basis of "merit" just because it has now been allowed for Asian students isn't going to fly with the non-Jewish white majority in the US that always seems to be on the losing end of these anti-merit interventions. It is not only stirring contempt for the idea that merit plays any role in academic institutional decisions...but it is destroying sympathy for all minority groups from the justly aggrieved white population. The white majority can honestly question why "fairness" only applies to members of "protected" groups but not all citizens as the laws were intended. Asians and Jews, as the over-represented groups, can't have it both ways and will pay the price in public opinion if the double standard of "merit" AND "protected" status is used simultaneously for their benefit. What is the solution? End all protected status practices and impose strict merit in all such decision regardless of the impact on enrollment and "representation".

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