Heterodox STEM

Heterodox STEM

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luana Maroja's avatar
Luana Maroja
17m

Funds should indeed be available for publication as this is the final goal of research. However many scientific journals are predatory - costs being sometimes close to $4k dollars. I have been wondering if this rule will change this landscape, making society journal more attractive (some give free publication for the first 30 pages a year). I am wondering if there could be a win-win situation with limiting funds. For instance, setting a max allowed per paper (e.g. $1500).

Reply
Share
1 reply
Edward F Gehringer's avatar
Edward F Gehringer
34m

Seems like they might be trying to get institutions to cover open-access fees, like many institutions already do. But it is a big burden on library budgets.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heterodox STEM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture