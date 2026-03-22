Heterodox STEM

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Yuxi Circle's avatar
The Yuxi Circle
Mar 23

I always advise friends in China not to send their children to American universities (with the possible exception of graduate-level STEM fields). The danger is that they will return as Marxists.

Reply
Share
ClemenceDane's avatar
ClemenceDane
Mar 23

It's time to build a chain of Classical Education K-12 schools across the country. Require Latin and Greek, foundational US and World History, grammar, reading and composition, Great Authors, advanced math and science, computer and AI literacy, debate, rhetoric, and formal logic.

Reply
Share
4 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heterodox STEM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture