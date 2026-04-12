Heterodox STEM

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James E Enstrom, PhD, MPH's avatar
James E Enstrom, PhD, MPH
7h

Dear Randy,

I greatly appreciate your comment. I see that you are with the Cornell School of Integrative Plant Science, which is one of the best in the nation. I hope this School has a plant genetics course that teaches the dangers of Trofim Denisovich Lysenko and Lysenko pseudoscience. I mention this because of my 2007 article "Combating Lysenko Pseudoscience," which I wrote in response to the Lysenko pseudoscience that exists at the University of California. Please keep up your efforts with HxA-Cornell and the search for truth.

James

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Randy Wayne's avatar
Randy Wayne
20h

Dear James,

The HxA Campus Community at Cornell University is likewise small. The fact that we are still standing says a lot about our membership (and yours) because it is not easy to fit in a campus where social justice trumps the search for truth.

Thanks for holding the banner high!

thanks,

randy

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