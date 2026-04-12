UCLA is fortunate to have a HxA Campus Community that promotes the HxA values of “open inquiry, viewpoint diversity, and constructive disagreement.” However, HxA-UCLA currently has only 52 members (https://hxa-ucla.org/campus-members/), several of whom are retired, like me. These members comprise less than 1% of the 5,464 current UCLA faculty members (https://www.ucla.edu/about/facts-and-figures). The small size of HxA-UCLA reflects the politicization and lack of HxA values that exist at the University of California.

Thus, I have a strong recommendation for the April 23-24, 2026 Heterodox Academy West Coast Regional Conference at the University of California, Berkeley (https://heterodoxacademy.org/announcements/save-the-date-hxa-west-coast-regional-conference-on-april-23-24/). Please find a way to focus on the University of California (UC), which is not currently on the Conference Program. One way is to simply distribute this HxSTEM Post, including the four items below, to the Conference attendees and ask attendees to contact HxA-UCLA attendees and/or me in order to address these items.

1. February 25, 2026 Heterodox Academy Report “How Politically Diverse Are University Faculty” (https://heterodoxacademy.org/announcements/heterodox-academy-releases-comprehensive-review-of-faculty-political-diversity-research/).

2. The EXTREME Lack of Viewpoint Diversity at UC as described by UCSC Professor Emeritus John Ellis in his 2012 National Association of Scholars Report “A Crisis of Competence: The Corrupting Effect of Political Activism in the University of California” (https://www.nas.org/blogs/article/letter_to_ucla_president_on_politicization_in_the_classroom/) and his November 10, 2025 Wall Street Journal OpEd “Higher Ed Needs Receivership, Not Reform: The radicals who hollowed out America’s universities can’t be trusted to restore their proper purpose” (https://www.wsj.com/opinion/higher-ed-needs-receivership-not-reform-6f527dbb).

3. UCLA’s violation of the HxA Mission to advance “open inquiry, viewpoint diversity, and constructive disagreement” as documented in my November 4, 2019 Third-Party Comment to the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) re UCLA Reaccreditation Review (http://www.scientificintegrityinstitute.org/WSCUC110419.pdf).

4. The need for HxA-UCLA and HxA to help make it possible for “politically incorrect” Bari Weiss to speak on the UCLA campus (https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/cbs-boss-bari-weiss-cancels-175605451.html) (https://dailybruin.com/2026/02/18/cbs-editor-in-chief-bari-weiss-ucla-on-campus-lecture-canceled).

James E. Enstrom, PhD, MPH

Retired UCLA Research Professor (Epidemiology)

President, Scientific Integrity Institute

HxA-UCLA and HxSTEM Member

www.linkedin.com/in/james-enstrom-05953010/

jenstrom@ucla.edu