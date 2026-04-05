AI-proofing your teaching
I’ve been thinking about AI-proofing my teaching, and come up with a list of ideas. Please critique and suggest more in the comments.
Emphasize personal interactions. You are an AI-proof product. Give exciting and interesting lectures that students actually want to come to. Host fun and engaging office hours. Design the course so that if students don’t show up, engage, and work, they will clearly fall behind and get a bad grade. Make sure your students know you care about them as people and are trying to help them gain skills and develop maturity.
Grade hard. Show the students that you take your course seriously by making it demanding and avoiding grade inflation. I think a B+ average is a good target (that counts as grading hard now!). Having to work to get an A, feeling the danger of failing, and having a robust sense of competition for top grades make your course a fun adventure for students.
Use as much active learning in class as possible. For example, intersperse short (~5 minute) mini-lectures with longer (~10 minute) small group work.
If AI teaching packages get good, assign modules using them as homework for developing basic skills. Assume students have mastered basic skills at home and use class time to teach advanced skills.
Do some evaluations (or whole courses) with no AI-capable devices at all. For example, in-class tests with only a writing implement or oral examinations.
Do some evaluations (or whole courses) that allow and assume full use of AI. I’ve found that I can assign coding and data analysis as undergraduate final projects that used to take graduate students several months of devoted time. The undergrads just use Claude to get the technical stuff working, then focus on trying to understand the results. Make sure you couple an assignment like this with at least a 15 minute oral examination. Read the student’s project before the examination and write down some probing questions that they could only answer if they actually understood what’s in the project. Be ruthless about failing students who don’t have any idea about what they handed in.
These are good suggestions. A strategy I use in my general education geology course is a writing intensive place-based project in which each student does a personal case study of an actual place that they are familiar with and holds some special meaning to them. I make clear that they need to able to describe the place from their own personal direct experiences (they have to have been there) well enough for their grandmother in a nursing home to be able to picture the place and follow their analysis. Over the course of the semester the students are asked to apply the content of the various lectures to helping explain the geology/formation/evolution of their place in short topical writings at the end of class. If a topic does not assist in that analysis the student must explain why it does not. These collective topical "notes" combine with the original description and layman's speculation for a reanalysis at the end of the semester which the students have to be able to respond to in hand written form on the final exam. By requiring the place to be a site the student has visited, this removes a lot of the ability of AI to provide a meaningful analysis as famous sites like National Parks are too large a scale for the "place" and are likely not that familiar to the student. The technique and repeated return to the place based analysis makes clear where AI is being misused on the project and forces the students to demonstrate if they can use the content they are learning. It works well...the students love it...and produces the type of life long learning that we want with students returning to visit often years later and commenting how they visited their place recently and begin pointing out observations that only an experienced geologist would normally be able to make. Since the entire course hangs on the project, it blunts AI's ability for misuse.
That's really good, though a strange post for Easter. (Of course, what am I doing reading Substack Easter morning?)
AI will be a tougher grader than any human, if we let it. You, Prof. Abbot, and I feel sorry for the student who has worked hard but failed. Not so, AI.
You think like an economist: what are the special skills of the human? And why not use the special skills of AI, in their place? Some students actually can do fine with just AI. The middle students, probably. Others can benefit from personalization. The bad students (but willing) certainly. The best students too, I think. It's like with office hours.
The bigger point is that colleges need to think about AI. U of Chicago, where you are, can survive AI. INdiana State, where the faculty are dumber than AI, probably not. My own Indiana University--- unclear.