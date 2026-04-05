I’ve been thinking about AI-proofing my teaching, and come up with a list of ideas. Please critique and suggest more in the comments.

Emphasize personal interactions. You are an AI-proof product. Give exciting and interesting lectures that students actually want to come to. Host fun and engaging office hours. Design the course so that if students don’t show up, engage, and work, they will clearly fall behind and get a bad grade. Make sure your students know you care about them as people and are trying to help them gain skills and develop maturity.

Grade hard. Show the students that you take your course seriously by making it demanding and avoiding grade inflation. I think a B+ average is a good target (that counts as grading hard now!). Having to work to get an A, feeling the danger of failing, and having a robust sense of competition for top grades make your course a fun adventure for students.

Use as much active learning in class as possible. For example, intersperse short (~5 minute) mini-lectures with longer (~10 minute) small group work.

If AI teaching packages get good, assign modules using them as homework for developing basic skills. Assume students have mastered basic skills at home and use class time to teach advanced skills.

Do some evaluations (or whole courses) with no AI-capable devices at all. For example, in-class tests with only a writing implement or oral examinations.