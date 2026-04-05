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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
5d

These are good suggestions. A strategy I use in my general education geology course is a writing intensive place-based project in which each student does a personal case study of an actual place that they are familiar with and holds some special meaning to them. I make clear that they need to able to describe the place from their own personal direct experiences (they have to have been there) well enough for their grandmother in a nursing home to be able to picture the place and follow their analysis. Over the course of the semester the students are asked to apply the content of the various lectures to helping explain the geology/formation/evolution of their place in short topical writings at the end of class. If a topic does not assist in that analysis the student must explain why it does not. These collective topical "notes" combine with the original description and layman's speculation for a reanalysis at the end of the semester which the students have to be able to respond to in hand written form on the final exam. By requiring the place to be a site the student has visited, this removes a lot of the ability of AI to provide a meaningful analysis as famous sites like National Parks are too large a scale for the "place" and are likely not that familiar to the student. The technique and repeated return to the place based analysis makes clear where AI is being misused on the project and forces the students to demonstrate if they can use the content they are learning. It works well...the students love it...and produces the type of life long learning that we want with students returning to visit often years later and commenting how they visited their place recently and begin pointing out observations that only an experienced geologist would normally be able to make. Since the entire course hangs on the project, it blunts AI's ability for misuse.

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Eric Rasmusen's avatar
Eric Rasmusen
5d

That's really good, though a strange post for Easter. (Of course, what am I doing reading Substack Easter morning?)

AI will be a tougher grader than any human, if we let it. You, Prof. Abbot, and I feel sorry for the student who has worked hard but failed. Not so, AI.

You think like an economist: what are the special skills of the human? And why not use the special skills of AI, in their place? Some students actually can do fine with just AI. The middle students, probably. Others can benefit from personalization. The bad students (but willing) certainly. The best students too, I think. It's like with office hours.

The bigger point is that colleges need to think about AI. U of Chicago, where you are, can survive AI. INdiana State, where the faculty are dumber than AI, probably not. My own Indiana University--- unclear.

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