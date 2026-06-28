Heterodox STEM

Heterodox STEM

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Parrish's avatar
Judy Parrish
15h

A lovely essay. The only part I might modify: "Campbell calls this supernatural aid, but in real life it often feels like improbable timing—or grace. The key is that the help arrives after commitment, not before."

I think sometimes the help is already there, but you can't see it until you commit. I know this has been true for me many times. I take a leap of faith, and find someone waiting to catch me whom I didn't even suspect would be part of the picture.

Reply
Share
Randy Wayne's avatar
Randy Wayne
10h

Dear Mark,

This is beautiful. Andrew Klavan once told me that he wrote fiction to tell the truth. I want to add a link here to Sean Connery's recitation of Cavafy's Ithaka: http://labs.plantbio.cornell.edu/wayne/mp4/Ithaca.mp4 It is also beautiful.

thanks,

randy

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heterodox STEM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture